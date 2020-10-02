As a lawyer, I could have a lively debate with my friends and neighbors about whether a government has the right to force me to wear a mask during a time of national emergency because of a deadly pandemic. I am pretty sure the answer is yes, but let’s not have that debate. It is a distraction from the real question people of faith should be asking.
As a member of a Christian denomination and a local congregation, I make an offering every week to my church. Some of that money helps fund the salaries of the paid staff and the management of the church building. Some of that money goes to local causes, such as Covenant House and Manna Meal. Some of that money goes to national and international causes, such as disaster relief efforts.
Why do I make my offering? No government forces me to do it. Rather, I make an offering as an act of gratitude for the grace God has shown me. As a Christian, I see it as one of the ways in which God works in our world; the Holy Spirit moves us to give some of what we have to make the world a better place. While I could use that money for something that benefits only me, I make the small sacrifice of my offering to help others, and I do so in gratitude for what God has done for me.
In like manner, I wear my mask as an offering. My mask does not protect me; my mask protects you. Let me say that again because, in this time of “information bubbles,” many of my sisters and brothers in Christ still do not understand this: I wear my mask to protect you from the possibility of being infected by me, and you wear your mask to protect me from being infected by you.
I don’t love wearing my mask. It is often uncomfortable, and it fogs up my eyeglasses. But it is a small sacrifice that I make to help others. I do it in gratitude for the grace God has shown me.
So, I present my brothers and sisters in Christ, and all people of all faiths, with this question: Are you so wrapped up in what your legal rights are, and what the government can (or cannot) force you to do, that you are blind to how your choices about wearing masks affect your neighbors? If you refuse to wear a mask, you are, in essence, saying your legal right to not wear a mask is more important to you than my health. By refusing to wear a mask, and taking a “you can’t make me” attitude, you are choosing your own selfish comfort over the health of all the people you encounter throughout the day.
The same is true when you wear a mask, but only begrudgingly, and poorly. If your nose is sticking out, your actions say that you might have to wear the mask, but nobody can make you wear it effectively, so you choose your own personal comfort over the usefulness of the mask in protecting others.
Is that really true? Are you really that selfish? I don’t think so. I think that you are kind and generous and a cheerful giver. So, I am asking you to consider the wearing of a mask as part of your offering. I am asking you to consider the wearing of a mask — with your nose and mouth covered — as a small sacrifice that you will gladly make to help keep other people safe.