Don Perdue: After all, it's only 10,000 (Opinion)

Don Perdue

Don Perdue

The news that about 10,000 children are homeless in West Virginia will likely yield only excuses from inept and uncaring state officials and legislators. Some may even suggest privatizing foster care (Oh wait, they’re already doing that). Some will suggest Medicaid is destroying the budget and, therefore, sorry, no money for rescue efforts.

And I guess that, granting that according to 2015 data more than 80 percent of Medicaid enrollees are children, there is an argument that they are the cause of all that. Some may even suggests the statistics are “fake.”

After all, it’s only 10,000 children in a state of 1.8 million people. In a state at the top in terms of home ownership in the U.S. In a state with the largest per capita opioid addiction in the U.S. In a state that has hundreds of children in line for assistance in the Intellectually Challenged, Developmentally Disabled Waiver program. In a state where upwards of 21,000 grandparents have primary responsibility for raising their grandchildren. Where more than 4,000 children needed, but did not receive, treatment for alcohol or drug abuse. In a state like that.

The still-peaking tidal wave of substance abuse continues to destroy homes and lives. It is slowly eroding our entire social structure and represents little more than abortion stretched out over decades (try thinking of it that way), and choice has nothing to do with it for the children who are drowning in the flood.

What to do? Create meaningful sanctuaries for those children. Expose them to meaningful educational opportunities. Teach them life skills. Give them hope and, above all, love. Stop pretending it is someone else’s problem. Stop imagining that the trauma they have been served will somehow disappear with age. The window on their future is closing. Break the glass.

But then, after all, it’s only 10,000.

Don Perdue is a former West Virginia legislator and retired pharmacist

living in Prichard.

