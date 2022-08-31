Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A few weeks ago, things were looking bleak for West Virginians who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. If something didn’t change quickly, thousands of Mountaineers would face higher health care premiums or lose their coverage altogether. Fortunately, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was listening.

Last year, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which expanded support for ACA health care premiums, making coverage accessible and affordable for millions of Americans. This support had an immediate effect as individuals and families worked to dig themselves out of the financial hole caused by COVID-19 and skyrocketing inflation. In fact, more than 14 million people enrolled in ACA coverage in 2021 alone.

Don Perdue is a pharmacist from Wayne County, served as chairman of the West Virginia House of Delegates Health Committee and was the economic development director for Wayne County.

