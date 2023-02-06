That cold January day, the missile struck just as the afternoon began to settle toward dark. Then the real darkness began.
The Noniashvili family, grandmother, mother and 19-year-old daughter Liana (home from university after it was closed) stopped being. Along with 43 other civilians, they joined those bled white on the altar of political ego. (I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that their surname itself translates as “sacrifice.”)
Mother Tetiana and her husband were both in the Ukrainian military. Both captured at Mariupol. Both interred as prisoners of war until Tetiana was exchanged and returned to her family at Dnipro. It was there that she and her mother and daughter were reunited, hoping to see her husband’s release. It was there that Tatiana received the Order for Courage for the 80 days she spent under siege at the Azovstal factory. It was there that the missile found them, waiting for the husband and father they would never see again.
Stories like these are infinitely compelling, once you accept the fact that they are real and not just part of some fictional tragedy, meant only to be viewed from a distance, commented on and forgotten. Once you look at your own family and say, simply, “What if?”
Certainly tragedies happen here. Families suffer extreme loss, loved ones die in accidents or because some lunatic with a rifle and a 50-round clip decides to be remembered for how many lives he shattered and nightmares he created.
Viruses mutate, cars collide, post-traumatic stress disorder delivers suicide. All of these things happen here. But we have been spared the missiles and that abrupt and special kind of carnage. We can, at least, celebrate that can’t we?
Perhaps. But, ”What if?”
If all we knew and cared about suddenly were destroyed or stolen or killed. If we had only ourselves and God to get us through a day without enough food or water or any electricity or ability to freely move, who would come to our aid? Who, for that matter, would care?
Once all the petty arguments about science and social programs, about border walls and balloons, about sexual choice and secondary education, about political corruption and police have no meaning applicable to the situation we find ourselves in, who would be there to offer rescue? Who would help us rise to a safer place? Who would help us emigrate to that safety, without judgement or censure, without bigotry or any suggestion of repayment?
Would it be people like us?
Don Perdue is a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates and a retired pharmacist.