That cold January day, the missile struck just as the afternoon began to settle toward dark. Then the real darkness began.

The Noniashvili family, grandmother, mother and 19-year-old daughter Liana (home from university after it was closed) stopped being. Along with 43 other civilians, they joined those bled white on the altar of political ego. (I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that their surname itself translates as “sacrifice.”)

Don Perdue is a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates and a retired pharmacist.

