“The term filibuster originated from the 18th-century word 'flibustier,' which referred to pirates who pillaged the Spanish colonies in the West Indies, according to the Oxford English Dictionary.” -- History.com
American Democracy is founded on individual freedom, a collective responsibility for keeping it and exists within a partnership contractually guaranteed by the Constitution. At bottom this relationship can often be extremely difficult.
If a citizen chooses, by virtue of his/her allegiance to “individual freedom,” to not accept that collective responsibility, have they somehow broken the contract? And if so, is there a penalty? Should there be?
On the other hand, shall the aforesaid “collective responsibility” always make secondary individual rights where questions of the larger public good are at issue?
For more than 230 years Americans have managed to navigate the furious waters between “me” and “us” while at the same time commanding a loud and unruly company of passengers just as furiously rocking the boat.
It has been a noble and noteworthy accomplishment that the ship of state has, to date, neither capsized nor deployed its lifeboats and abandoned the whole thing. Decks awash, sails torn at the seams, yet onward she sails, tacking alternately left then right as the wind dictates.
It is only when the vessel cannot respond to the wind that she may be rendered irresolute and becalmed. Only when a pirate (or pirates) chain the rudder is she denied the opportunity to sail on and bring her passengers to their individual, or collective, destinies.