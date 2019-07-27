Don Scalise: WV GOP leaders distort reality, send harsh message

As the summer will soon end, our children will return to school in a matter of weeks with changes coming. When we look back at the previous year, one fact has become unavoidable: Republican leadership has left a trail of manipulation and dishonesty.
Beginning the 2019 session, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, removed Sen. Kenny Mann, R-Monroe, from his post as chair of the Senate Education Committee. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, a first-term legislator with no public education experience, replaced Mann as chair of the committee. Why?
To push for charter schools and educational savings accounts and serve as a shill for the Republican Party. Mann supported striking teachers in 2018, and his removal as committee chairman represents an obvious political retaliation.
GOP leadership then introduced Senate Bill 451 (the education omnibus bill) to allow for charter schools, ESAs and a number of other changes that would not assist students or teachers. GOP leaders consulted out-of-state groups and corporate lobbyists who provided “model” legislation, but these same leaders did not reach out to West Virginia’s teachers, administrators or service personnel for their input.
When it became obvious that SB 451 would die in the Senate Education Committee, Mitch Carmichael diverted the bill to a seldom-used Committee of the Whole, where the entire Senate would act as a committee. Although the Senate advanced the bill, it ultimately died after a two-day teacher strike.
After Carmichael and Senate GOP leaders blew up the entire regular session on a terrible policy idea, Gov. Jim Justice later called for a special session of the Legislature. He asked our lawmaking body to pass a clean pay-raise bill for public education employees. When the special session began, GOP leadership crafted a bill that allowed for charter schools and passed by narrow margins in both houses. Subsequently, Justice backed away from his previous position of support for public schools, and signed the bill.
To achieve this end, Republican leadership received a boost from Super PACs, such as Americans for Prosperity, which spent significant sums of money on mailers and other misleading advertisements to pressure Republican lawmakers who were not supportive of charter schools. Moreover, Americans for Prosperity has no legal obligation to disclose where it receives its money.
Since the end of the special session, members of the GOP who supported this measure have attempted to create a narrative that paints themselves as reformers of education. Through a series of editorials in newspapers, radio and television interviews, and online videos, GOP leadership has attempted to distort reality. They want people to forget how they wasted taxpayer money insisting on charter schools and circumventing the legislative process to obtain their desired result.
This demonstrates the mindset of political leadership in the Mountain State: Focus on a predetermined outcome and twist the information and facts so that you will achieve that end. Ignore the professionals in the field, disregard the data on charter schools and try so very hard to divert public scrutiny by pointing the finger at the leaders of the past.
Despite these transgressions, GOP leadership has relentlessly punished its members who did not cooperate with the party. Delegate Mark Dean, R-Mingo, was removed from his position as vice chairman of the House Education Committee, despite his longtime service as a teacher and principal. Leadership chose to replace him with Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam, who has yet to finish his second term as a delegate. This can be traced to nothing other than Dean’s unwavering support for public education and refusal to vote for any legislation that permitted charter schools.
Pat McGeehan and Tony Paynter, two other Republican delegates who did not vote in accordance with Republican Party wishes, found themselves removed from all committee assignments. The retribution does not stop with these changes. A number of delegates and senators who did not vote with party leadership saw the bills they sponsored go nowhere in the Legislature, with no regard to their benefit to the state.
GOP leadership, in both houses, sent a clear message that dissent within their ranks and independent thought will not be tolerated. This is not the way forward, for education or any other policy area. The lawmaking process lacks integrity, regard for good public policy and prevents the state from moving forward.