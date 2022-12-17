Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Protests in China and Iran come as a surprise. One would have thought those bastions of authoritarian rule would have been the last places on Earth where dissidents would defy the systems in which they exist. The dictators at the top of the ruling structures of both countries count on their security forces to round up the miscreants and on their courts to mete out drastic sentences, including death.

The fact that China’s President Xi Jinping has had to repress demonstrations in the capital, Beijing, and the business and industrial center, Shanghai, would have seemed unimaginable as he began a third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Now images of the bloody crackdown on protesters in Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing in June 1989 come to mind.

Donald Kirk is the author of 10 books on Korea, Okinawa, the Philippines and the Vietnam War. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

