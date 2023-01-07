Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

“All happy families are alike, but every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

Maybe we should go back to that maxim about happy and unhappy families at the opening of “Anna Karenina,” the Russian classic by Leo Tolstoy. To paraphrase Tolstoy, all happy victors in war are alike, but every unhappy loser is unhappy in his or her own way. Let us consider how wars have ended since the victory of the allied powers over Nazi Germany and imperial Japan in 1945.

Donald Kirk is the author of 10 books on Korea, Okinawa, the Philippines and the Vietnam War. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

