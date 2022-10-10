Like most West Virginians, I come from a long line of hardworking, make-do-with-what-you-have spend thrifts who grew and canned what they couldn't afford with change.
I am not now, nor do I ever hope to, have the benefits and mentality of the privileged.
That's Donald Trump's world, and the remnants of what was foisted upon me during his administration are exhausting and filmy.
Liars have existed since the beginning of time, but I seriously doubt there has been a period in this country's past when millions upon millions lied as one.
"Weeping is said to endure through the night," it wasn't supposed endure 24 hours a day, seven days a week for four years.
I pray for the incarcerated because I know that man's laws are unjust and sentences are passed down according to skin color. I've seen the shadier side of policing, and yet I still pray for the perpetrators. Judges, magistrates and municipal court hypocrites not so much. They know better.
Unfortunately, some people can't be saved, so I just toss them at the foot of the altar and walk away.
It's the best I can do and, until Trump, along with his lumps in Congress and across America, finally get that I want nothing their hands have touched, it is what it is.
I have no reason to play a part to gain a following. When I leave my happy place to deal with that which brings out my rude and crude, I speak my piece then go back to being happy.
I need a vacation from Republicans in America. I feel dirty, soiled and a tad bit common from all the privileged particles floating in the air.
Now, they want to save an America they claim is stripping them of their freedom. Hogwash! Slavery in America was abolished by the 13th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Read, people. Read.
Roe v. Wade was overturned by their weaklings on the U.S. Supreme Court, and I wouldn't be surprised if one of them is elected again as president, we girls will have to seek permission to get a mammogram and a pap.
America doesn't need to be saved. She needs To defend herself from Republicans intent on making her into an asylum instead of a home for us free and brave.
Please vote blue/patriotic before I'm accosted by privileged particles again.