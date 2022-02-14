February is Black History Month, when we typically celebrate the contributions and achievements of Black people in the United States. But Black history isn’t a one-race story. On this side of the ocean, Black history’s beginning is another country’s darkest history.
Many who challenge me and my race’s right to be offended and outraged on behalf of our ancestors continually try to inject incidents that did not take place upon this land as a pass-the-buck-trick.
I have no desire to waste valuable time debating the rights of one race to buy and sadistically abuse another human being, then resell that human being to another, possibly more volatile sadist. I will just cut to the chase.
People in power knew slavery was wrong, cruel, inhumane and an early sign of an approaching travesty, thus the phrase “dark period” became the synonym for slave days.
However, I would like to take this opportunity to address two remnants from America’s dark period, the idea of reparations being the first, followed by the idea of systemic racism.
Reparations is an idea that is often dismissed, but, in fact, America has paid reparations before. I seriously doubt the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 has made its way into many history textbooks yet, but it was just one of the times generations past, and even mine, have contributed to a reparation payout.
The act paid the sum of $20,000 dollars to each of the surviving members of the families of Japanese Americans who were interred in camps in this country after the United States went to war with Japan, Germany and Italy in World War II. These camps were filled with American citizens whose loyalty to this country was deemed questionable after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor through the duration of war.
Most shocking was that the Civil Liberties Act also included an apology. Yes, America as a country has, in fact, apologized for misbehaving.
So, a precedent for paying out monetary reparations for an old debt is on the books. In fact, some American Indians as young as my sons are receiving monetary reparations today for a long-, long-ago America crime against their deceased relatives.
Therefore, I surmise that an act as simple as “I, Donna Willis, hereby officially request that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as one of my state’s representatives in Congress, does hereby stand in my stead to voice on behalf of myself, the great-great-granddaughter of Mary Jane Harris Palmore, who was born a slave and was never paid for her work on the Palmore Plantation in the state of Virginia, demand all money due her, plus accumulated interest from both the state of Virginia and the United States of America. An official apology should also be made.”
Anybody wanna bet something like that would be ignored?
Moving on from reparations, systemic racism’s sanctioned longevity in America is the easiest of all things to prove. All I have to do is open an eight-count box of crayons and remove every crayon whose color is used to represent a race of people by the powers that be.
Separating American citizens into color categories is a racist act in itself.
That legislation is required to specifically address discrimination based on race or to determine whether or not a hate crime has been committed is a result of systemic racism.
That Black people have to continually fight for their right to vote after efforts to marginalize us is the result of systemic racism.
As my Granny used to say, “the proof is in the pudding” and, therefore, cannot be disputed. Eat up, America.
The day this society stands as one to stop racism, Congress admits to past crimes alongside ex-Confederates and states that permitted the enslavement of a people, that will be the day that America does something worthy of being called great.
Choosing not to be great is easy. Being great takes guts.