Congress has a very important job facing it, and I for one wish its members well. It matters not that their rush to the table is a few decades late — they’re at the table.
I hope that it’s a meeting of two party minds and the subject up for discussion is the many lives lost behind the actions of gun purchasers.
Oops, let me back up for a minute, because I might be wrong. Yep, I am.
Now I remember, the debate involves a red flag thingy and a slap on the wrist of gun manufacturers by, maybe, raising the legal age to purchase a semi-automatic war machine to 21.
Can you imagine the pressure they must be under? I’m feeling it, too, and so should you.
People will have to wait three extra years if they up the age to 21 before the next mass school shooting can take place.
Unless, that is, an 18-year-old psychopath, ticked off at his girlfriend, can’t take Black folks existing on his planet or someone who thinks somebody has to pay for their lot in life gets hold of his 21-year-old brother’s AR-15 and goes on the hunt.
Of course, if a 17-year-old would-be-murderer copycat gets a legal-aged AR-15 purchaser to buy him one, well Congress will be right back at the table again.
And then, Congress has to contend with the possibility that a Republican loaded U.S. Supreme Court majority could once again misinterpret the Second Amendment in favor of their political party’s BFF, the National Rifle Association, and rule that, if a 2-year-old can hold it, they can buy it. Hey, they’re citizens, too, and, according to the U.S. Constitution, they have a right to bear an arm or two.
Gun manufacturers need to step up their game while insanity is alive and well on the federal judicial level.
I do have some concerns that a Baby Boomer with a touch of dementia might have his rights infringed upon if the mental question comes up for debate in Congress.
Oh, I almost forgot! Should Congress decide to expand the background check requirements to include school records, that could reduce the number of “wet behind the ears” law enforcement applicants departments can hire.
Next thing you know, ex-military suffering PTSD and on meds won’t qualify to become police officers either, and then where will we be?
Sound crazy? Well, welcome to America’s reality.
Literacy is important because then you can read and hopefully comprehend the Second Amendment. Its original first few words tell readers the Founding Fathers’ intent when they wrote the Second Amendment, “A well regulated Militia ... .”
We have four of those.
Nowhere in the Second’s wording does it grant the right to bear arms to “stand-your-grounders,” police, hunters, protectors of things, or person.
To imply that it does is wrong.
Granting citizens of this country the right to carry, conceal or flaunt ownership of a firearm based on the Second Amendment is wrong. According to the Second Amendment, we are to be at the ready soldiers awaiting an attack upon these United States. And that is all it grants us.
I didn’t write it. Congress and state legislators need to read it, and supreme courts need to interpret it according to this country’s Founding Fathers’ true intent.
The only attack on this country currently taking place is illiteracy in the highest offices in this land.