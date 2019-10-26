Donna Willis: GOP will regret shredding Constitution

The U.S. Constitution is the most important legal document the citizens of this country own. To witness its dictates being violated in the manner in which President Donald Trump and the majority of his party’s representatives in Congress have done isn’t cute, laughable or defensible at this point.
Any American citizen should be enraged at the blatant disrespect being shown to the people and their Constitution.
Why is it that millions of Americans understand that the process currently taking place by the House is just a smidgen of any impeachment process, but few Senate Republicans seem to? They should be ashamed of themselves.
If President Barack Obama had used his authority to fill his corporate coffers, permitted his daughter to hock her company’s wares while on the job and took the word of a Russian dictator and a Saudi Arabian prince over the highly trained U.S. intelligence departments, Republicans would be screaming in outrage for his neck to be rung from a noose.
Very few legally based actions are duplicated. To stay strictly within the confines of the law shows respect for the law. The lenient acts of yesterday are not required today.
If the law does not require “fairness” in pursuit of the truth, none can righteously be sought. Due process can only be granted when required.
Many Republicans still in office today have participated in closed hearings investigating a president, and in some cases presidents, in order to gather impeachment information. They’re stone-cold hypocrites in voicing outrage to a process they themselves duplicated.
Sadder is the fact that far too many Trump supporters believe their Republican representatives can, without censure, at least on their part, violate their sworn oaths of office without reprisal.
However, there is a much more important element to this whole sham of a presidency, and that is this president and his base as cheerleaders are fine with violating the Constitution.
Voters don’t get a pass from demanding their elected legislators follow the letter of the law, a law they swore to uphold.
“We the People” should be very concerned that it appears a large number of this Congress’ seated House and Senate members happily ignore their duties in favor of future poll numbers on their behalf. Republican voters have turned a host of their elected officials into a barnyard full of Chicken Littles.
No one is above the law, according to the people’s Constitution, even though the Department of Justice would argue the opposite is true when it comes to a president.
I disagree with Attorney General Bill Barr’s opinion on the subject, mainly because, to run for the office of the presidency, one must first be a citizen of this country, and thus required by law to follow the same dictates its other citizens must. Just like there are penalties affixed for violations of law by the everyday public, the same exist for legislators and the holder of the highest office in this land.
I have no sympathy for voters who are too lazy to read the Constitution and whose vote is intentionally misused by the people they chose to elect. It’s important for all voters to understand that the language used to pen the Constitution is in the English vernacular and, therefore, should cause no distress to anyone in this country, should they desire to peruse its pages.
For me, it gives clarity about the jobs the voters’ choose to bestow on their peers. Not only does the Constitution address their responsibilities, it does the same for every citizen of this country.
To fully understand each protected right legislated, Americans need to know when it’s legal to use those protections according to the Constitution. There is power in that knowledge. A power that can turn the law on its side when used erroneously by representatives of the court.
The intent of the laws can actually change its meaning.
As one reads the Constitution, it’s good to look back into past writings to garner just how important it was for its framers to word every amendment in the manner it appears to citizens of America today.
In comparison to what is being legislated today and that which was written prior to the adoption of the Constitution into law, a monumental difference can be found.
Men like James Madison, Thomas Jefferson and a possible relative of mine — Jonathan Dayton — lacked the distraction of ambiguity, unlike today, where laws appear to be written intentionally to be challenged.
Unknown surprises can be found, as well as misspellings of words that give new meaning to certain amendments.
I was surprised to find that the framers of the Constitution limited the existence of the Office of the Presidency.
It behooves every American to push their legislative representatives to abide by the legislative dictates for the safety of all concerned. To fail to do so disrespects the sanctity of this country’s Constitution and gives permission for future violators to repeat such behaviors.
More importantly, the public failing to stand with the framers of the above-mentioned document will have to deal with the chaos and distrust that always seems to divide a nation when laws are broken. That’s a very serious reality to have to face, especially in a country where the courts already are racially biased.
A president has one job, and that is to establish safety measures for protecting the citizens of this country from harm.
Any questionable acts on his or her (someday) part should be and must be investigated. Citizens’ representatives in Congress and state legislatures have to be held to a higher standard. But, in order to fact check whether they’re working within the confines of the law, one needs to know the law.
A great way to show elected officials that they are being monitored is by making a simple telephone call to their offices. Positive input can aid an official by showing support or get them thinking that there may be other viable and acceptable choices when their actions find disfavor from the constituents.
According to the Constitution it is the people “who in order to form a more perfect Union” are burdened with the ultimate responsibility to fact check their representatives. Passing that job to those who can possibly gain financially or politically by manipulating the law to suit their personal needs cannot and should not be supported by voters.
Party affiliations are not a pass. Politics and ideologies are not a pass. Personal dislikes or likes are not a pass. What is fair and right is to stay within the boundaries of written law.
To know the Constitution is to be able to determine what rhetoric is valid and invalid coming out of the mouths of your representatives.
If indeed this president is found to be a violator of the Constitution and he is not held responsible, this moment in time should go down in infamy as the biggest election blunder voters have ever made.