America, on its face, appears to be one of those OK places you can call home up until you have to leave your house and adventure out into it, work in one of its many businesses or interact with a populace of thinkers gone wild.
I’m a commonsense practitioner. I’d like to think commonsense thinkers are free thinkers who dissect and research everything; see conspiracy theories as total nonsense; cry foul when we see acts that tilt in the negative upon the scale of right and wrong; and rebuke “gray areas” in legal proceedings. We don’t blindly follow.
All the above require stable and well-practiced ethical and moral values. For millions in this country, that ship sailed to ports unknown decades upon decades ago.
So you might ask why I’m preaching to the masses, and I have to tell you it begins and ends with a recently freed man who ended the lives of two people and the actions of far too many conservatives afterward.
Let me start of by saying that a jury can hand down whatever verdict they want, but when one plus one equals two at the end of the day, their verdict does not matter a hill of beans to a commonsense practitioner.
I believe Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial is an excellent example of “a travesty of justice” for his victims.
The equation I mentioned above in this case would read, an underage youth broke the law by having a friend purchase a rifle for him, thus every act he committed afterward is unlawful. Enough said. (The judge in the case dismissed the gun charge on a technicality over the barrel length of the weapon used in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings.)
Then there are the reactions from the right on all of this.
Normally, I dismiss anything Donald Trump says as “it is what it is,” but not this time. You don’t cheer someone who killed two people, even if a jury found it was in self-defense. You don’t invite him and his mother to your home to congratulate him for not going to prison after killing two people.
If that isn’t bad enough, at least three conservative congressional representatives want to give Rittenhouse a job in Congress. And yet they deny the work of real heroes who died after the former president spurred his radical supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6.
As for the numerous conservative mouthpieces on the radio and television gossip-mill programs praising Rittenhouse, they should — and probably do — know better.
They are a disgrace to humanity and I fear, if they keep making a hero out of someone with blood on his hands, Rittenhouse will end up being another George Zimmerman.
The spectacle that we all should have had the honor of witnessing during Rittenhouse’s trial was Lady Justice having that judge in a headlock, pummeling him with his own gavel.
Now that would have been justice at its finest.
America and its noncommon-thinking majority need to clean up their act. When justice fails just one of us, it fails us all.