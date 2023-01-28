Once again we prepare ourselves for a month honoring the Black race’s history and contributions to a society divided about its worth even in 2023.
Conservatives are fighting hard to silence a history whose darkest days are the direct result of a country formed by white, European immigrants who deemed themselves righteous enough to enslave a race of people merely because they were a darker skin hue. The white history currently taught in schools across this country has omitted the sins of slavery from publication.
I, for one, would love for February to be more than a memorial service for my people. Instead, we should give credit where credit is due.
Let’s teach European immigrant history and their contributions to the enslavement of men, women and children from Africa.
If any can be found, let’s share stories about how they took care of their property, clothed them in the finest garments, gave them reasonable work schedules and provided wonderful food to eat on a daily basis. Let’s talk about the cost slaveowners willingly spent to educate each and every one of their chattel so if they were ever free they could provide the best for their families.
What possible problem would Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida’s conservative hero, find with school children learning about the sins of slaves?
Just imagine the looks on the faces of a classroom full of students upon learning that slaves refused pay in order to build up America’s wealth or how their masters rushed to stop their heinous practice of self mutilation like striking themselves with a whip over and over again for failing to work their hardest for their owners.
And, my favorite, parents begging their masters to sell their children so his pockets would be filled.
Of course they might ponder for a second or two about why a Black doctor who discovered a way to save lives through blood transfusions would refuse treatment at a Hospital because it was filled with white people.
Why, I’d like to ask DeSantis, would children hate each other from learning that the first Black cadet at West Point cried himself to sleep because he missed his mommy?
On TikTok there is a short video wherein a White mother asked her little girl, “What did you learn in school today?”
The little girl relayed that she learned about Martin Luther King, Jr. Her mom then asked, “What’d he do?” and out of the cutest mouth came this reply, “He saved us from our sins”.
Out of the mouths of babes we can all learn a lesson.
Children are capable of learning something without being disappointed in who they are. America has already practiced lying to its school age students by teaching a false history.
Just like I did above when I intentionally wrote about the only forms of Black history Republicans would sanction being taught, another bunch of lies.
If, and that’s a big if, America is a better America than that which enslaved a race of people for over 200 years and oppressed their descendants for another 200, why fear its learning? Unless we’ve all been living a lie.