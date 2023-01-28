Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Once again we prepare ourselves for a month honoring the Black race’s history and contributions to a society divided about its worth even in 2023.

Conservatives are fighting hard to silence a history whose darkest days are the direct result of a country formed by white, European immigrants who deemed themselves righteous enough to enslave a race of people merely because they were a darker skin hue. The white history currently taught in schools across this country has omitted the sins of slavery from publication.

Donna Willis lives in Institute.

