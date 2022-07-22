Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Joe Machin, D-W.Va., or as I like to call him “Traitor Joe,” continues to hold the Democrats and our nation in his grip.

Reporting that his campaign committee closed out the latest financial quarter with $9 million in cash is almost laughable. Of that, $7.8 million was obtained from the 2021-22 campaign cycle. He likes to tell us that he’s against legislation that might help the average West Virginian until he sees the latest survey.

Dottie Hess lives in Charleston.

