Sen. Joe Machin, D-W.Va., or as I like to call him “Traitor Joe,” continues to hold the Democrats and our nation in his grip.
Reporting that his campaign committee closed out the latest financial quarter with $9 million in cash is almost laughable. Of that, $7.8 million was obtained from the 2021-22 campaign cycle. He likes to tell us that he’s against legislation that might help the average West Virginian until he sees the latest survey.
Our electric bills have already risen because Appalachian Power officials are asking West Virginia customers to shoulder the cost for planned upgrades at three in-state coal-fired power plants after utility regulators in two other states (Kentucky and Virginia) denied those upgrades. The Grant Town plant, which burns “gob” (garbage of bituminous) coal and pays dividends to Manchin, has harmed West Virginia’s taxpayers economically, costing them hundreds of millions of dollars in excess electric fees.
Manchin has blocked legislation that would speed the country’s transition to solar, wind and other clean energy away from coal, oil and gas, the burning of which is dangerously heating the planet. Protecting our environment shows respect and humility, something which Manchin knows nothing about. But, of course, his coffers have drastically risen because of his procrastination.
Manchin’s vote was key for Brett Kavanaugh to become a Supreme Court justice for life. Many people, mostly women, tried to dissuade Manchin, but to no avail. Remember when Kavanaugh got angry when members of Congress asked him questions before considering their vote for his appointment? This was like a job interview. Have you ever gotten angry and yelled at the person asking you questions during an interview? Since then, Kavanaugh has done a 180 on positions he swore under oath were the opposite.
The apple doesn’t far too far from the tree. While Manchin was governor, his daughter, Heather Bresch, obtained a master’s degree, which was proven later she didn’t earn, and professors and Mike Garrison, president of West Virginia University, lost their jobs. Bresch went on to become chief executive officer for Mylan Pharmaceuticals during the time that Epi-pens, a lifesaving drug for millions of Americans, skyrocketed six times in price.
Manchin doesn’t care that energy costs are rising for West Virginians and other Americans, because he is making beaucoup bucks by his stifling of legislation that would recognize the effects of climate change and begin to wean ourselves off its horrible effects on our world.
Climate change is the greatest threat to human and wildlife existence.
In my opinion, Manchin’s moral fibers are as crooked as his nose. I don’t know of any Democrat that will vote for him again, and I’m sure the Republicans are going to stick to their own, so he might as well take off his “DINO” costume and become what he really is.
We have known all this time that he is teasing the president, Democrats and anyone else who wants his ear, only to walk away after they have pared down their requests to go along with his demands. After November, he won’t be important and I, for one, will enjoy not having to listen to his deceits and stalling tactics.
Better get while the getting is good, Traitor Joe, because the train is almost to the station. Manchin is a disgrace to our state and the Democratic Party.