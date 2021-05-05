This past year in America has been historic, with the pandemic, an election where record numbers of people voted, which proved to be one of the most secure elections in our lifetime.
But that didn’t keep a flawed candidate from claiming the election was stolen from him — even though countless Republicans won in every state, all up and down the ticket. It’s ludicrous.
And the lie grew, with the help of Fox News and Republican candidates who are making it harder for minorities to vote in future elections. What a sham. From taking away hours and certain days, as well as ballot boxes from precincts, to passing a law that you can’t give water to people standing in line — is this America or Uzbekistan?
But Republican legislators all over the country are passing laws, making our democracy more challenging to some. Some states have put election results in the hands of state legislatures, taking away duties from the secretary of state, whose job is to oversee elections and their results.
For the Republicans who talk about loathing “big government,” the legislators are making decisions regarding education, water and air quality, elections, and just about everything in between, their bailiwick now.
But, there is an answer to this situation in Congress. The For the People Act would make voting laws fair and equitable for every American in every state. So that a Republican from Texas can’t show up when the votes are being certified, saying they have a problem with how Pennsylvania held its election. And if you don’t have a uniform system of voting and counting, what’s to stop Republicans from trying to stop Congress from doing its job the next election?
If your candidate loses, then you can cry “foul” and hold up the process, or if the legislature is now deciding who won or lost, I don’t see us ever having a fair election again.
We have a Democrat from West Virginia, Sen. Joe Manchin, who could step up and be part of the solution and not the problem. Late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., would have had no trouble standing up for every American’s right to vote. That is what our soldiers have fought and died for, and now, certain elected officials want to pick and choose when certain people and who can vote?
Manchin should help President Joe Biden get a lot of his initiatives passed. Biden is a humble and intelligent man who cares deeply about this country and its people, and we are very blessed to have him, after the last person that held that office. It’s classless that Donald Trump didn’t even concede he lost an election, but it’s evil how he spread a monstrous lie, that uneducated people believe, causing them to go to our U.S. Capitol to break windows and trespass. They beat the Capitol police with flag poles and ruined federal property, which still needs protected four months later because of threats.
West Virginia will lose a congressional seat because people are moving away from this state. I have lived here all my life, but the way things are heading, and after this past legislative session, I’m ready to find a new place to call home. Manchin might be the last Democrat we have from this state, at the rate we are going. So please, Sen. Manchin, don’t be an obstructionist, like Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky..
We have a chance to get America moving again in the right direction after the past four years, which favored corporations and wealthier Americans. We need attention on gun control, infrastructure and many other important matters. And all we need is a good Democrat who wants to be part of the answer.