America was founded on the idea that white men are superior to others. We pushed back the American Indians from their land and corralled them. We brought enslaved people from Africa to do the work on wealthy land owners’ farms and other drudgery duties that the white man didn’t want to undertake.
What is happening in this nation, in 2022, is the return to white supremacy by Republican-controlled state legislatures who want to influence the outcome of future elections. Whether by voter suppression or taking control of the outcome of elections, the wheel has started to turn to make elections subject to “counter’s control.”
The alarm has sounded, and most Democrats in Congress are trying to make a level voting process in all states, which makes sense, if we are, indeed, the United States of America. If each state has different laws on voting (early voting, mail-in, ballot boxes) and a different entity to certify the vote (legislature or secretary of state), what’s to stop lawsuits being raised by candidates who lose to upset the free choice of democracy, where the voters are actually supposed to choose the winner?
Is this not what happened in 2020 — a flawed candidate who lost, even though a majority in his party won their seats, starts attacking our democratic way of choosing, counting and declaring the winners, to the point where numerous state laws have been changed across the country to effect the outcome of elections?
Most of these changes have been to suppress nonwhite voters — whether it’s taking away ballot boxes in heavily Democrat precincts, or affecting early voting days and hours, enacting excessive voter identification laws or making it a crime to give water to people standing in line. Gerrymandering has been accomplished to join heavy urban populations with rural properties to diminish Democrat candidate preferences. This is alarming, and makes me hesitant about our election process, which was working just fine for hundreds of years, until Donald Trump, who was a tarnished candidate, cried “wolf” and his followers came to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to try and stop the certification of votes.
This was unprecedented in our nation, and even Republicans, on Jan. 7, refuted the past president for “overstepping” democratic law and order. However, one by one, they have avoided talking about the event, calling it a “tourist” affair, and won’t even acknowledge that it needed a bipartisan study. This attack happened at our U.S. Capitol, witnessed by Congress, which had a front-row or, in some cases, floor seat, and Republicans won’t even attempt to get to the bottom of what happened so we can prevent it from happening again.
Hypocritical is too kind a word to describe most Republicans in Congress, because their eyes still light up at the word “Benghazi,” but refused to attend a one-year anniversary remembrance of the Capitol breach this year at our nation’s hallowed ground.
Then, you have Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. For all the good Manchin has done for our state, and the country, we should have sent his opponent, Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to Washington to represent us. He would be doing the same thing as Manchin to stymie vital legislation, but Morrisey wouldn’t be getting all the fanfare and lobbyist money that Manchin receives, because Morrisey would have gone along with the Republicans from the beginning, without making a big deal out of his position and holding everyone enthralled.
In my opinion, our nation has gone back to the early 1960s, when Black people had to fight to have a fair playing field in this country, and now it includes Hispanics and every other nonwhite group.
I thought we made a huge breakthrough when Barack Obama was elected president in 2008. But now, white people in power are enacting laws that have erased all the moral headway our country has fought to attain in my lifetime. I wish Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., were alive at this point in time, to be on the side of decency and honor.