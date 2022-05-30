My heart is very sad and bitter after yet another mass shooting: this time at a grade school, where an 18-year-old male massacred 19 precious children and two adults at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.
The shooter bought two AR-15 semi-automatic guns, and ammo, after his 18th birthday, and shot his grandmother before going to the school. The last time I had this sickening feeling was on Dec. 14, 2012, when a young man killed his mother before going to Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut, and killing 20 first-graders and six adults.
And then I think of all the mass shootings, schools and otherwise, before Sandy Hook and since — movie theaters, grocery stores, churches, offices, synagogues, malls, colleges, homes — everywhere people are trying to enjoy “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” that all Americans should be granted.
Every time this happens, the politicians act sober and ask for everyone’s prayers and concerns for the victims and their families. I believe in prayer and a God that loves the forsaken, but all this verbiage ends in a few days, and everyone goes back to their lives, until it happens again, and the cycle starts over. Isn’t that the definition of insanity? Doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result?
And the time between the tragedies is more frequent, so we’ve almost become desensitized.
You don’t read this news in any other country in this world with the consistency and appalling destruction that it does in the land of the free. Does “land of the free” mean that anyone can buy two AR-15 semi-automatic guns, and ammo, when they turn 18? I guess so. Does that mean anyone can own weapons that are only made to hunt humans? You bet, my fellow Americans.
Why would any civilian need a human-killing machine? Well, I guess you have to look to Congress, which voted to let the ban on purchases of those weapons expire.
Why would any sane-thinking adult, overseeing laws to protect our country, vote to let a brutal weapon loose on our streets? I guess the answer would be lobbying efforts by the National Rifle Association, which gives lots of money to these elected officials who make laws that affect our lives. The Republicans have beefed up protection of these laws, to allow gun ownership by just about anyone who chooses to buy one of these human-killing machines, even though most Americans and police departments want them off the street.
The legislative branch in our federal government is so shattered, they can’t even agree to protect citizens from the danger of being gunned down while simply living our lives.
I am so tired of hearing that they can’t get votes for gun control, voter equality, women’s health care, or whatever the current issue is, because of the almighty filibuster.
I remember when Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., did away with the filibuster so his party could confirm Supreme Court judges. He also held up President Barack Obama nominating Merrick Garland for nine months, but was able to slide through Amy Coney Barrett in a matter of days.
How do you play fair ball with these hypocrites? You don’t, and Americans end up losing — or worse, dead. And you look stupid trying to work with those folks on their terms.
I guess my grandparents and parents did a better job of protecting their children than my generation has done. In my grandparents’ day, a handshake was as good as a signed contract, most Americans lived by the Golden Rule (I bet most of Americans now don’t even know what that is,) and corporations put people before profit.
Now, there is so much disinformation, lies, conspiracy theories and deceptions, we are a long way from where we were 50 years ago. You can say anything on social media to slander and spread inaccuracies, and, thanks to loyal Fox watchers and social media, these people have bought into the lies and are making them rampant. On Jan. 6, 2021, when domestic terrorists were attacking our U.S. Capitol, some Fox commentators speculated that antifa was responsible. A lot of people, uneducated and unwilling to learn the truth, still believe that is true.
Our country is in vast danger of losing our democracy and all the rights that countless veterans have fought and died for over the centuries. The Republicans, who used to be for law and order, are all over the map regarding theories and conspiracies, but no help as far as real problems affecting this country.
They used to be against “big government,” but now they want to micro-manage everything — women’s bodies, education, voter suppression and being able to buy these human-killing machines. God used to shed his grace on our country, but I’m afraid, with all the theories and misguided approaches to governing in this society, our best days are behind us.