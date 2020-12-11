Since I started in this role as president of HD Media LLC, I have heard from many of you, including longtime readers of this newspaper, friends and others interested in our work here. That has been a gratifying part of assuming the primary leadership position at an institution that gave me my first job as a newspaper delivery boy. I grew up with full admiration of both the Charleston Gazette and Daily Mail and enjoyed reading both papers daily.
People care about this newspaper. It helps make our community unique and special and is part of our identity as a region and state.
That belies talk across the country about the struggles of our industry, which have placed newspapers in a position they rarely have liked, making the news rather than reporting it. I am here to tell you that whatever you might hear, our future is filled with promise. Journalism will live forever, but the means of how it is delivered continues to evolve. This does not mean our challenges are not real. They most certainly are. But we are confident we will meet those challenges, conquer them and be here for many generations to come.
And that is important, not just for the success of our business and our commitment to it. It’s important because newspapers are the bedrock of a truly free society. It is critical to you that we report the news of this community and state in an accurate, fair and objective fashion, that we do the journalistic work that no one else will, that we ensure institutions of public trust and those who make up those institutions are held accountable, that they fulfill their sacred obligation to you to act in the best interests of the people who make up this place we call home.
For all our staff at our two daily newspapers and five weeklies, that is the driving force behind everything we do. It all can be crystallized in a single word: You. We will always strive to serve you and the best interests of the larger community in every aspect of our work. We might not always agree. But we will always hear you.
You will notice a change in today’s newspaper. That is the resumption of our use of The Associated Press wire service. Since I arrived here, listening to our readers as well as Lee Wolverton, our vice president of news and executive editor, I have recognized the need to bring back The Associated Press, whose combined coverage of national and international news, sports, business and entertainment is the most comprehensive and far-reaching on the planet.
Returning the AP to this newspaper is part of an ongoing commitment on the part of our entire organization to listen to our customers and respond whenever and wherever we can to give them the best product possible.
Make no mistake, ours is a business unlike any other. We are pursuers of truth. That is what a reporter does. He or she pursues the truth. So in pursuing truth at a time of great division in our country, there might be times when the facts don’t line up in a way with which everyone agrees. The mission of our journalists is to faithfully pursue those facts, to get as close as possible to whatever the truth is, without bias or favor toward one side or individual or another and allow you to form your own opinion based on the facts.
We have an amazing and talented group of outstanding journalists, who will ensure we fulfill our calling to pursue truth wherever it leads, and I will ensure we have the resources to carry out that task for generations to come.
Each of us at HD Media is excited about the opportunities before us and we are thankful for each of you, for your loyalty to us as customers, your interest in your community and state and for caring about the work we do. Together, we can ensure that our future and that of West Virginia is bright and constantly burning brighter.