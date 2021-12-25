After many months of negotiating in pursuit of a bill that would not cause rampant inflation and kill the country’s economy, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recently announced he would not vote for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.
Manchin finally had enough of the political pressure and sleights of hand from his fellow Democrats, including the president. Manchin always has been up front. I congratulate him for having the courage to vote his convictions and the apparent will of the majority of West Virginians.
He is the loud voice of the silent majority in this country who do not want socialism. Biden has sold out to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the Squad, the nickname for the group of six progressive House Democrats made up of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri.
Now, maybe they all get the picture.
Manchin repeated his concern that the cost of the nearly $2-trillion bill is too high. He is not trying to negotiate further. He is taking a stand. Sanders said Manchin needs to say no if that’s really his intent. Well, Manchin did just that. Still, they will not accept his decision. The left has continued to harass and whine.
Congress is about to recess. Democrats undoubtably will regroup next year. Here’s hoping they realize they do not have a mandate from the people but need to come together with Republicans as well as the moderate wing of their party and do what’s best for the country.
If they do this, then Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., no longer will be the lone opposition voices.
There is one thing a lot of national media get wrong about Manchin. They see him as a lone Democrat in a state that recently has turned deep red, and they think his decisions are calculated based on that.
Manchin always has been a conservative Democrat, even when Democrats held nearly every state office in West Virginia and controlled both chambers of the Legislature. What many see from Manchin isn’t new. He is carrying the ball for other Democrats who lacked the courage to vote against the political machine.
Thank you, Sen. Manchin.
Doug Skaff Sr. is an investor in HD Media, publisher of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.