Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia needs a united voice to advocate for a balanced, pragmatic, and prudent approach to artificial intelligence development and health system integration. AI can improve healthcare personalization, prediction, prevention and provider-patient-payor contact by balancing advancements, opportunities, and concerns. The movie “Oppenheimer,” about the atomic bomb, emphasizes applying history lessons to AI, notably in health care.

Oppenheimer highlights the conflicts between urgency, research, ethics and society’s influence on game changing technology. Stakeholders--legislators, government officials, health care organizations, associations, industry, research, and educational institutions--should responsibly use AI to enhance health outcomes at lower costs with more options by learning from history, especially the pre-and post-World War II nuclear age. Responsible use and transparency can mitigate the risks of AI by learning from the movie Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb.

Stories you might like

Douglas Anderson, of Martinsburg, is a healthcare administrator with 40-plus years of experience helping community leaders integrate social services with health care delivery systems to improve the health of individuals and families.

Recommended for you