West Virginia needs a united voice to advocate for a balanced, pragmatic, and prudent approach to artificial intelligence development and health system integration. AI can improve healthcare personalization, prediction, prevention and provider-patient-payor contact by balancing advancements, opportunities, and concerns. The movie “Oppenheimer,” about the atomic bomb, emphasizes applying history lessons to AI, notably in health care.
Oppenheimer highlights the conflicts between urgency, research, ethics and society’s influence on game changing technology. Stakeholders--legislators, government officials, health care organizations, associations, industry, research, and educational institutions--should responsibly use AI to enhance health outcomes at lower costs with more options by learning from history, especially the pre-and post-World War II nuclear age. Responsible use and transparency can mitigate the risks of AI by learning from the movie Oppenheimer and the atomic bomb.
AI, like the atomic weapon, may collide with government, scientific, open, prudent, ethical and responsible use. Lawmakers at all levels want to curb AI research. Instead of balancing opportunity, the Digital Consumer Protection Commission Act controls huge digital enterprises. Pressure to regulate development may overlook health care issues like AI’s supportive role, ethics, prejudice and beneficial effects. The FDA’s Digital Health Innovation Plan seeks to control AI-driven health devices to close gaps in the 21st Century Cures Act that may limit valuable AI investment, improve clinical decision-making, enhance services, and reduce costs.
The nation and West Virginia should oppose laws limiting AI development out of fear and misunderstanding and support investment, innovation, and AI’s healthcare advantages. We shouldn’t dismiss AI’s biases towards underrepresented groups or its potential to lead to incorrect medical care. While AI is utilized at many healthcare organizations nationwide, including WVU Medicine, caution is urged. AI use is growing, yet studies and clinical trials indicate how machine learning-based tools can lead to inappropriate medical care, and the application of AI as an assistive tool in medical education programs is just beginning.
AI coverage resembles nuclear bomb development: secrecy, sensationalism and politics. A lot of focus has been placed on anti-AI sentiment, deep fakes and AI’s ability to enable criminals. Politicians have portrayed AI as an evil game changer. Experts and lawmakers explored AI’s hazards, security, and ethics, but health care and its concerns were ignored. Media sensationalism instills worry about AI, limiting its development, application and acceptance in health care.
Despite the negativity, AI development and implementation are underway in pockets of innovation. WVU and partners are developing AI, machine learning, and computer vision. Schools are using AI for responsible learning. House Bill 3214 created an AI pilot program to monitor the status of state roads.
At the same time, we must prioritize ethical and social decision-making considerations. WVU Medicine’s AI use seems promising. WVU Medicine acquired AI-supported endoscopy modules for colorectal cancer screening, and robots and AI algorithms improved patient contact and claims resolution. The merits and cons of AI-powered analytics, algorithms, chatbots and personal advisers like ChatGPT are unknown. Health systems using AI should transparently notify providers, patients and payors of expectations.
AI could generate inequities and unanticipated effects. Without urgency or threat, the film showed how ethics and society should guide human actions. New Mexico nuclear testing displaced vulnerable communities, which WVU may have learned from. AI could improve diagnostics and reduce marginalization if used wisely. The “Bridges in Digital Health” program at WVU addresses health inequities and the aging population’s increase in healthcare needs. AI-driven algorithms may improve health and inequality. Without policies and guidelines, the potential for irresponsible use could proliferate.
West Virginia should advance AI policy, research, and investment, not try it. The 2018-2022 state health plan and DHHR reorganization study don’t explain how AI could improve West Virginia’s health care, public health and mental health systems. A broad stakeholder committee should design frameworks, critical research and development areas, difficulties, and health care AI development.
Understanding the nuclear bomb’s lessons and analogies needs urgent, deep, balanced debate to harness AI’s power in healthcare, especially for West Virginians. This effort can be done without reliving nuclear bomb development lessons in the context of AI. My cautious optimism acknowledges AI’s potential benefits in health care but emphasizes the need for responsible development, regulation and deployment, including ethics, societal concerns and potential inequities.
Douglas Anderson, of Martinsburg, is a healthcare administrator with 40-plus years of experience helping community leaders integrate social services with health care delivery systems to improve the health of individuals and families.