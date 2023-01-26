Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It’s time West Virginia’s legislative agenda focused on improving the health of all West Virginians. What’s at stake? Unsustainable direct and indirect economic, emotional and quality of life impacts individuals, employers and communities. Let’s start by improving the health of diabetic patients throughout West Virginia by passing House Bill 2430 which would reduce the copay cap on insulin and diabetic medical devices. The bill passed the House and Senate last year yet failed to become law. It should be fast-tracked this year.

HB 2430 begins reversal of the impact of diabetes on affected individuals (and employers and communities) by creating reasonable out-of-pocket cost caps--insulin copay cap at $35 (now $100), supplies and equipment insurance copay cap at $100 and insulin pump copay cap at $250 for one pump every two years. New technology aside, test strips cost a typical patient over $3,200 a year.

Douglas Anderson, of Martinsville, is a health care administrator with more than 35 years of experience. He Chairs the Health Work Group, Eastern Panhandle Health and Human Services Collaborative.

