Douglas E. Anderson: Enhance, don't eliminate syringe exchanges

If passed, West Virginia’s Senate Bill 286 will outlaw all needle exchange programs in the state. These decisions should be made on evidence, not emotion and isolated incidents. Needle exchanges allow drug users to trade in used needles for clean ones while seeking treatment. Yet, some lawmakers think taking away access to sterile syringes will stop drug use. The facts are, sharing or re-use of non-sterile needles increases higher risk of outbreaks of infectious disease, putting all citizens at risk.
In recent articles, most of the rationale for eliminating these programs is rooted in emotion, lack of facts and misunderstanding. Those who would ban these programs claim they have created a public hazard, are failed experiments and the risks outweigh benefits. What standards or facts are these claims based on? Based on a synthesis of articles, constituents have found or been stuck by needles as rationale for elimination. What is the proportion of those stuck versus the population? What is the setting? Are these isolated incidents? Others claim programs congregate drug users in areas where drug dealers exploit them. Therefore, eliminating will stop the problem. Won’t drug users go elsewhere?
Other locales have closed programs based on refuted assessments. What was the study’s method? Commissioners in one county voted to outlaw the exchanges thinking the program would add more dirty needles. What evidence supports more needles equals dirty needles? What’s the ratio (or net exchange) of clean versus dirty needles over the past year?
As a citizen and healthcare professional, I offer another perspective. Based on evidence, exchanges prevent the spread of hepatitis C and HIV. Studies back this up.
If this legislation passes, West Virginia would join a handful of states who do not have programs. In fact, exchanges have grown recently in the U.S. Georgia and Idaho recently legalized needle exchange programs. Florida, Missouri, Iowa and Arizona have introduced bills to legalize these programs.
Eight harm reduction experts disagreed with West Virginia’s review of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s report to recommend closure the local program.
In some areas, increased restrictions on programs have resulted in less participation and more stigma. Officials have reported increased incidences of HIV, although the incidents are down from historical trends.
Strict policies on personal identification, limits on needles, inability to remain anonymous and confusion among other groups such as the homeless have been major contributors to less participation.
Well informed, not emotion-laden lawmakers need to make the right decisions on protecting the public and addressing the substance abuse crisis. Change is slow and comes in increments. Premature closure will not eliminate drug use. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, users who use these services are likely to enter drug treatment, stop injecting drugs and three times more likely to stop using drugs.
West Virginia legislators should enhance, not eliminate needle exchange programs. Poor decisions have unintended consequences. Needle exchange programs are a critical component of the continuum of substance abuse programs. Policymakers should learn about the realities people face who inject drugs. They should defend them in the face of emotion, inaccurate reporting and stigmatization by those who attempt to subvert public health practice and beneficial human-centered options.
Choosing to eliminate exchange programs without evidence is unethical and morally wrong. Doing so puts the public at risk by setting the stage for an HIV outbreak and worsening the overdose epidemic at additional costs.
Citizens should demand lawmakers work to enhance the entire continuum of substance abuse programs and services. Citizens can start by questioning proposals such as SB 286, misleading reports or emotional responses to isolated incidents leading lawmakers to eliminate needle exchange programs. Citizens should insist on the application of evidence and best practices to ensure access to the entire continuum of substance services.
The lawmakers’ action plan should include quick wins and long term assessment to enhance programs. Quick wins include reviving and enhancing programs to reduce spread of infectious diseases, moving programs away from businesses or high traffic areas, while keeping them visible and accessible by law enforcement, and ensuring program managers enforce the responsibility of users to make sure syringes are properly disposed of and refer patients to appropriate substance-abuse treatment services.
Long term assessment should include a cost-benefit assessment of other treatment methods such as Medicated-Assisted Treatment, enhancement of current programs by adapting best practices and allocating resources, and expanding programs to other locations where people can get clean needles.