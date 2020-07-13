Douglas E. Anderson: For the common good, wear your mask (Opinion)

COVID-19 has claimed too many lives. After a spike in cases, Gov. Jim Justice made a tough-love decision to protect livelihoods and save lives by mandating use of masks indoors for the common good.
Will everyone support the common good by wearing masks? Maybe, maybe not. According to Pew Research, only 65% of U.S. adults say they have worn a mask in stores or other businesses all or most of the time in the past month. We can win the war against an invisible enemy by wearing our masks and taking other protective measures, such as physical distancing, hand washing and contact tracing. To begin, we need to reflect on our fears and sources of information so we can contribute to the common good.
Similarly, during World War II, our grandparents temporarily sacrificed their freedoms with ration cards for food, tires, coal and gasoline. Many died fighting for freedom against an oppressive enemy. Today, we are fighting an invisible enemy of pandemic. The enemy is in our backyard and makes death random. Some of our front-line responders have lost their lives in this fight. Wearing masks and protective measures are today’s weapons against this pandemic. Unfortunately, nonapplication of these weapons, especially wearing masks, has become maladaptive and divisive.
My grandmother said adapting to rationing was hard. Admittedly, breaking my own habits has been hard. I scoffed at wearing a mask. I fell for the counterarguments. I’ve bantered back and forth with friends, relatives and associates. Some of these discussions became heated. These conversations centered on misinformation, attitude and infringement. I wanted to share them, so you don’t fall into the same trap.
- Misinformation
As a health care professional, I became skeptical on the need to wear masks. I could easily blame government and media messaging on the “no need for masks in public by the general population” early on in the pandemic, and then, “we must wear our masks” messaging the past few months. I’m ashamed. Evidence on masking is clear.
A recent Lancet article summarized 172 studies across 16 countries and six continents. The findings support use of masks and other protective measures. Consider how South Korea, Denmark and New Zealand’s strict requirements on mask wearing (and other protective actions), messaging and leadership demonstrated their effectiveness for the common good.
- Attitude
While being seduced by misinformation, wearing a mask did not bode well for my lifestyle. Wearing a mask was hit and miss, unless my spouse was with me. Besides, my glasses fogged up. I’m generally a risk-taker. My vanity outweighed humanity, respect and facts. I was not respecting our most vulnerable populations, the livelihoods of others or leading by example. I allowed peer pressure (“They’re not wearing them, why should I?”) to get the best of me. I lost my obligation of doing my part in support of the common good.
- Infringement
Worse, I allowed myself to be hypnotized by the “infringement on my rights” argument. While the need for reopening the economy is great, the argument of “wearing the mask is tyranny ... trampling on my rights ... going down a slippery slope” is shallow. I had forgotten that my grandparents made temporary sacrifices. If we are going to win the war against the invisible enemy, we need to reframe this divisive argument to support ourselves and front-line defenders — public health, first responders, healthcare providers and employers risking reopening to reestablish livelihoods.
Now, COVID-19 cases are increasing because of less-strict protective requirements, inconsistent messaging and overriding public health advice. Local leadership — city, county, business and legislative leaders — can help kill the invisible enemy by publicly and frequently communicating the value of wearing masks and other protective actions. If a business posts a “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Entry” policy, then local leadership and law enforcement should get behind the policy, not debate it.
Wearing masks isn’t an infringement on our freedoms or a loss of rights; it is a national security imperative. If we want to preserve livelihoods and respect each other, we must do better than 65% compliance rates on wearing masks (this is an average). Your best defense is wearing your mask.
I will always remember my grandma talking about her hardships as a form of pride in doing her part to win a war. She knew they were temporary. The selfless and humble act of wearing a mask for the common good will reduce the number of cases and lessen the number of deaths. Please, wear your mask.