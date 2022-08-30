Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As a pro-life compassionate Republican and professional health care administrator, I'm humbled by how I have been stereotyped. Nice try. Honestly, I did not think about the meaning of pro-life or the effects on life beyond birth: services, support and policies.

Everyone needs to get more thoughtful about what pro-life means. Sadly, many believe that pro-choice and abortion is the only option. Maybe not. Continuing the debate on pro-choice versus pro-life is nonvalue-added.

Stories you might like

Douglas E. Anderson, of Martinsburg, is chairman of the Health Work Group for the Eastern Panhandle Health and Human Services Collaborative. Reach him at douglas.e.anderson57@gmail.com.

Recommended for you