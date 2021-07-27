Sarah Mullens, in her July 21 op-ed about the song “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” said the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah River are not in West Virginia. But those two famous geographic features actually are within our state’s borders.
For approximately its last 20 miles, the Shenandoah meanders along the western base of the Blue Ridge through Jefferson County (West Virginia) to its junction with the Potomac at Harpers Ferry (also West Virginia). That point is the lowest elevation in our state (247 feet above sea level).
A couple of miles east of the Shenandoah, on the crest of the Blue Ridge, is West Virginia’s border with Virginia. The western slope of that famed ridge is, again for about 20 miles, entirely within West Virginia’s borders. Jefferson County is, except for its Blue Ridge portion, entirely within the Shenandoah Valley, which also includes eastern Berkeley County. Almost 10% of our state’s population lives in either the Blue Ridge Mountains or the Shenandoah Valley.
This criticism of “Country Roads” has been thrashed out so many times. Why bother refuting it again?
Because it rankles. For those of us with tender feelings for West Virginia and our bit of the Shenandoah Valley, we hear another common refrain, this time unspoken. But sometimes, it is said aloud: “Your West Virginia isn’t the real West Virginia.”
Whose claim is real?
Mullens contends that the Kanawha River is “wilder” than the Shenandoah. Yet kayaks, canoes and rafting tubes navigate the Shenandoah’s rocky currents, with nary a barge or a speedboat that is at home on the Kanawha.
A friend (a nice person, usually astute) moved from Charleston to Martinsburg a few years ago to commute to a job in Washington. After a year, he complained about “Country Roads” in a local newspaper, claiming again that the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah aren’t ours. He later wrote a sheepish apology.
The subject excited a Charleston-based reporter some time ago, who wrote that the Shenandoah isn’t in West Virginia, but “just brushes” our state. If Jefferson County isn’t really part of our state, how is it permitted to send voting representatives to the Legislature?
The literal icing on the cake — during the sesquicentennial, for a cake prepared for one of the regional celebrations, a baker surely miscalculated, fudging Jefferson, Berkeley and Morgan counties.
Mullens docks songwriters Bill and Taffy Danoff and John Denver for not having visited or researched West Virginia before writing. Denver and the Danoffs might have been ignorant of geography when they composed what has become our state’s beautiful signature song. But they got the geography right, perhaps accidentally.
But even if the songwriters had gotten the geography wrong, the song would still be “right.”
Children’s book illustrator Christopher Canyon, who made quilt-inspired paintings for a picture book version of the song, recalled hearing “Country Roads” in a bar in Japan. In another language, in another culture, on the other side of the world, he watched the familiar song evoke strong feelings for special places, people and memories.
In suggesting that any visitors to West Virginia would see both the ”Appalachian and Allegheny mountains,” Mullens suggests they are separate. They’re not. The Alleghenies are part of the Appalachians. The “Appalachians” refer to a “chain” of about a dozen mountain “ranges,” of which the Alleghenies are one. Some others (contained in 18 states from Georgia to Maine) are the Blue Ridge, Smokies, Cumberlands, Catoctins, Poconos, Catskills, Adirondacks, Berkshires, Greens, Whites and Baxters.
We in the United States don’t teach geography well. That’s not the fault of Sarah Mullens, John Denver or the Danoffs, and it’s not the fault of teachers. It’s the fault of those who design curricula.
From the Blue Ridge to Chester to the Tug Fork and every mile in between, each region of the state has its own character, history and beauty. They are all worth knowing and appreciating.
They are all the real West Virginia.
Were we all better aware of our own geography, we would more deeply appreciate everyone’s West Virginia.