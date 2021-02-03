As our nation remains steadfast in the fight against COVID-19, we must not take our eye off other serious public health threats to our society.
In communities across the United States, the ongoing opioid crisis continues to have harmful effects. The crisis has become a dual epidemic, with increased injection drug use and needle sharing driving a spike in deadly viral infections, including HIV and hepatitis B and C.
Unlike HIV and hep C, hepatitis B is vaccine-preventable. Unfortunately, the low vaccination rate among adults has further contributed to a rise in hepatitis B, a potentially fatal virus that can cause chronic infection and put people at high risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer.
The spread of hepatitis B is a devastating and often-overlooked consequence of the opioid epidemic. It is an urgent public health problem that I have witnessed firsthand in West Virginia. It’s no coincidence that our state had the highest rate of opioid usage in the nation per 100,000 people, as well as the highest rate of acute hepatitis B infection in the same year, according to a 2018 study conducted by the West Virginia University School of Public Health.
The link between opioid use and increased hepatitis B infections is a tragic scenario that is occurring in other states throughout the central Appalachian region.
These regional statistics are a barometer of our larger nationwide hepatitis B threat. Nearly 50,000 people in the United States become newly infected annually with the hepatitis B virus, or HBV, adding to the more than 2 million Americans who are chronically infected. Since people with chronic hepatitis B might have no symptoms, HBV can be a silent killer if, left undiagnosed and unmanaged.
Within this stark situation, there is a positive path forward for addressing the hepatitis B crisis and making our nation healthier. The 1991 recommendation to administer the first dose of hepatitis B vaccine before a newborn leaves the hospital has significantly increased the number of children who are now immune.
But for those adults born before then, increasing the rate of adult vaccination for hepatitis B is key. The federal government has taken an important first step to lay the groundwork for fulfilling this goal. In its National Viral Hepatitis Action Plan, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services emphasizes that our response to the opioid epidemic must include the prevention of the medical consequences of viral hepatitis, including expanding access to HBV vaccination.
While ensuring that every adult is vaccinated for hepatitis B is an important goal, there is a difficult road ahead to reach it. Today, 75% of adults in the United States are not protected against hepatitis B. Furthermore, only 25% of U.S. adults have completed their vaccine series (two doses given one month apart or three doses over six months, depending on the vaccine used), according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One dose of the vaccine is not enough to eliminate potential exposure.
In spite of these obstacles, I am optimistic that a number of commonsense measures can help us achieve the goal of preventing acute and chronic hepatitis B in the United States:
- Implementing vaccination programs where people are most vulnerable to hepatitis B, including harm reduction centers and treatment facilities for opioid and other substance use disorders.
- Promoting the importance of adult vaccinations for hepatitis B — particularly for adults born before 1990 — in our national public health dialogue.
- Increasing completion of the vaccine series, which might be easier to achieve if the two-dose series is administered.
- Strengthening education efforts and health care infrastructure at the local-community level to better reach people most at risk for hepatitis B infection with vaccinations and other resources that aid in protection from infections, especially increasing access to syringe services programs.
United behind a dedicated and actionable commitment, and leveraging medical innovation, we can conquer hepatitis B and eliminate thousands of preventable deaths every year.