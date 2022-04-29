Most of us don’t expect to need the services of first responders, until we suddenly do.
My family and I certainly didn’t expect it, until we found ourselves standing outside in the rain in the middle of the night on Jan. 12, 2018. It was a warm night, after two below-freezing nights, when an almost-full propane gas tank broke loose from its base and rolled down the hillside to our house. Gas leaked from the loosened tubing.
We called 911 and were told to get out of the house immediately and to avoid creating any sparks because it doesn’t take much to cause gas to explode. Firefighters and emergency medical services personnel could smell the gas well before they reached the scene with a gas detector.
About six minutes after we left the house, it exploded and sent a 40-foot plume of fire into the air. We lost pets and most of our worldly goods, but, thankfully, we survived.
I didn’t need that shocking event to understand how valuable our first responders are to all of us, but it has certainly left me with an indelible reminder.
However, it’s not just for such sudden emergencies that we need our first responders. As the leader of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department since 2019, I have seen how much we have depended on them over the many months of the public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Health Department could not have maintained the coordinated pandemic response it did without the help of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority. Many Ambulance Authority clinicians, emergency medical technicians and paramedics helped with testing and vaccinations at clinics that ranged from a couple of hundred people to thousands who showed up at the convention center.
They were essential to our operation of those clinics. During the two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ambulance Authority has been an amazing partner in getting the work done and protecting the health of many thousands of Kanawha County residents.
We also received immeasurable help from the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority. You might not put a bus transportation system in the same category as EMS, fire and police agencies, but KRT played an essential role during the pandemic by helping people get to and from appointments and testing opportunities, including large, outdoor clinics.
In addition, on one late-December day, when about 210 people ages 80 and older showed up in our parking lot from midday until well into the evening, KRT buses served as warming stations while they waited to get their vaccinations. We didn’t want to turn anyone away and, thanks to KRT, that wasn’t necessary.
These are the experiences I will think about when I vote in the May 10 election to support the Kanawha County Safety Levy. Renewing the levy will cost the average homeowner only 21 cents per day to support ambulance services, fire departments, law enforcement agencies and KRT. No one’s taxes will go up from renewal of the levy, but all of us will have the protection we need 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
I hope you don’t need the experience of standing in the rain in the middle of the night to understand the importance of supporting the services of our first responders. But if you ever find yourself in that situation, I’m sure you will be glad they are there to help.
Please join me in voting to renew the Kanawha County Safety Levy. We’ll all be safer for it.