Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Whether or not you have contracted COVID-19, no one has been immune to the pandemic’s effects. Additionally, everybody has felt the impact of the historic inflation and rising energy prices that have gripped our country for the past year. For many people, this perfect storm of health and economic challenges forces them to make difficult decisions and put their pressing health needs on the backburner to pay for basic necessities like diapers, groceries and gas.

For those who don’t follow politics closely, it may come as a surprise that our country, and West Virginia in particular, were mere months away from a full-blown, self-inflicted health crisis.

Dr. E. Michael Robie is President of the West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association and specializes in Family Medicine. He resides in Putnam County.

Tags

Recommended for you