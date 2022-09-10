Whether or not you have contracted COVID-19, no one has been immune to the pandemic’s effects. Additionally, everybody has felt the impact of the historic inflation and rising energy prices that have gripped our country for the past year. For many people, this perfect storm of health and economic challenges forces them to make difficult decisions and put their pressing health needs on the backburner to pay for basic necessities like diapers, groceries and gas.
For those who don’t follow politics closely, it may come as a surprise that our country, and West Virginia in particular, were mere months away from a full-blown, self-inflicted health crisis.
President Biden and Congress enacted legislation in March 2021 to expand support for health coverage obtained through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace. This support has been essential for thousands of West Virginians, including those grappling with the impacts of COVID-19 and the resulting economic lockdowns. Barring additional legislation, this support was scheduled to expire at the end of this year, leaving 13 million Americans running headlong toward a financial cliff.
Thankfully, Congress came through just in the nick of time. West Virginia can be proud that our own Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was the linchpin that made this critical relief possible. Manchin heard from constituents all over the state facing the prospect of skyrocketing health care costs. Manchin took these stories to heart and ensured that one of the pillars of the historic anti-inflation legislation Congress passed last month was a provision to extend the expanded ACA support through 2025.
Ensuring that our friends and family have affordable, accessible health coverage is especially important in our state. West Virginia has the unfortunate distinction of ranking in the top-10 states for diabetes, cancer, heart disease, flu and pneumonia and kidney disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of these pre-existing health challenges our state faces were only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With flu season around the corner and COVID-19 still claiming lives throughout our state, Manchin’s leadership couldn’t have come at a better time. Americans— regardless of their income, health status, or pre-existing conditions— should not have to worry about whether their access to affordable, comprehensive health care coverage will disappear overnight due to inaction by their elected officials.
Fortunately, with elected officials like Manchin, inaction is not something West Virginians need to worry about. Thanks to his leadership, Americans won’t have to decide between better health outcomes and putting food on the table.
Dr. E. Michael Robie is President of the West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association and specializes in Family Medicine. He resides in Putnam County.