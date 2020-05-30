Ed Rabel: America has yet to come to grips with racism

The culture of racism in police departments over all of America is outrageous! That is perhaps nowhere more obvious than in Minneapolis, where a white police officer executed a black man whose name is George Floyd. The initial police account of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis did not mention that a white officer pinned him. “Please, I can’t breathe,” Mr. Floyd said.
America’s ugly history of whites killing blacks and getting away with it prompted me to write the following in my memoir back in 2012:
“If the years of witness to unspeakable acts of racism in America have taught me anything, it is this: There is no such thing as a post-racial America. Deeply ingrained in the American legend is the unmitigated fact of slavery that has burdened the country and its people since the nation was founded. As much as Americans would like to think in the 21st century they are over the high crimes and creepy deceptions caused by the travesties of racial discrimination, they are simply in deep denial.
America is still bound up in early bigotry and narrow-mindedness that threaten the national prospect. Issues about lackluster economy and poverty and homelessness pale in comparison to the dangers latent racism pose.
The possibility of another war in the Middle East comes nowhere close to the risks Pax Americana must confront in not facing up to its disreputable racial background.
The paradigm for the self-defeating racial malignancy can be seen vividly in the laundry list of racial insults hurled at President Obama from prominent figures who’ve called him ‘uppity,’ ... and ‘boy.’ Opposition to Mr. Obama comes, in most cases, not for his policies, ideas and legislation, but because of him, who he is, America’s first black president. At the bottom of America’s intransigence over race lies the indisputable failure by the media — and Americans in general — to talk and debate openly the subject of race and to put racial incidents in a historical context. Talking openly about race is something I have tried to do throughout my professional life.”