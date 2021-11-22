As a public school teacher in West Virginia, Virginia and, in 2018, on the island nation of St. Lucia, I bemoan the nature of the classroom where I try to cast my pearls of wisdom.
Student misbehaviors such as disruptive talking; chronic procrastination; clowning; interfering with teaching activities; harassing classmates; verbal insults; rudeness to the teacher; defiance; and hostility, ranging from infrequent to frequent, mild to severe; are a thorny issue in my classrooms.
In most cases, a majority of the classmates are the malefactors. They try to outdo one another in how clever they can be in being disruptive. And the foul language they use is unprintable. The “F” bomb is spouted by them constantly as if it is nothing.
A few students in each of my classes are serious. They seem embarrassed by the offensive behavior of their fellows and do their best to achieve. These are the kids who are bullied and ridiculed by the hooligans who condemn them for isolating themselves and for eschewing the bad behavior to concentrate on being scholarly.
I am not alone. My fellow teachers complain about the chaos including eating; nonverbal noise; disobedience; talking out of turn; idleness/slowness; unpunctuality; hindering others; physical aggression; untidiness; and jumping out of assigned seats — all disorders I have experienced as well.
Substitute teachers are among those most abused. A sub experiences the student audacity doubly because students see the sub day as an easy mark, giving them a free day to completely ignore their studies while spiraling out-of-control.
Deeply grateful, I am honored when colleagues say my students must be inspired by my past as a reporter who can speak to them about my personal experiences covering civil rights and wars and other historic occurrences.
But when students have no sense of history or, worse, do not respect the past, what I did or tried to do is not only meaningless to them but often scorned. They are more impressed that I drive a Toyota Supra sports car than that I interviewed, on-camera, Martin Luther King Jr. just a few hours before he was assassinated.
There are no easy answers to the problem. Reporting the misbehavior and failing attitudes to school administrators does little good. There are few consequences for bad behavior, and even fewer penalties for threatening teachers and the debasement of education. School systems promote the disinterested students despite their scandalous behavior and their unwillingness to even maintain a passing grade.
Some say corporal punishment, allowed in 19 states but not in Virginia or West Virginia, is the answer. The truth is students I taught as a Peace Corps Volunteer in a public school on the island of St. Lucia were far better behaved and more accomplished than those in my stateside classrooms. Students who got out of line on the island were often spanked, pinched, their ears pulled and they were shamed by teachers who hailed corporal punishment as a fundamental to classroom management.
Yet psychologists say corporal punishment leads to adverse physical, psychological and educational outcomes including increased aggressive and destructive behavior, vandalism and poor school achievement.
So, what to do? Parents say teachers must keep their kids engaged. They often blame the schools when they get bad reports. But there is this: Many children are being reared by grandparents because daddy or mama is either in jail or fighting a drug habit. And school administrators are fearful of being sued if they crack down.
Let’s face it, the system is broken, and the kids are stuck in an atmosphere that affects them physically, emotionally and mentally during their developing years.