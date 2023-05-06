Not to give the appearance of being maudlin, but I must confess that I have begun to come to grips with what I feel is an aging body catching up with me.
The feeling is more than the aches and pains I endure as I arise from my bed in the mornings. Don’t get me wrong. I am very happy to be quite alive with my wits about me still. What is more, I am amazed that I can keep up with my teenage students, often participating with them in the idiotic behavior some of them are adept at acting out. That can be a lot of fun.
I remind them that, when I was their age, I had my very own radio show on which I broadcast “stacks of wax” recorded by the likes of The Pretenders, Elvis and The Beatles. I was Ed Rabel On The Turntable, playing records on the radio and my teenage fans loved it. Many would call me on rotary-dial telephones of the day to request one of the “Top 40” singles I had cued up and ready to go. But that was then and this is now.
I am a high school teacher now, recalling the days of my youth in the 1950s and ’60s and asking my body to get me through the 2020s and ’30s, if I am lucky.
I think to myself how easy life was as I moved with cool alacrity as a disc jockey, dodged bullets as a war correspondent, sidestepped Klansmen to record their racist viciousness in the South and marveled at being one of the lucky few in Charles Kuralt’s stable on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
I covered a lot of hair-raising stories back then, drank a lot of great wine and courted a lot of beautiful women, too. My body and I were up to the task in those halcyon days of yore. As Frank sings, “ I did it my way.”
But now, as the days dwindle down to a precious few (to use that cliche), I am summoning my bones and brain to muster themselves one more time against the ravages of the aged for a grand finale. Thus, casting aside the morning hurts and inconveniences each day, I ponder to myself: “What thing can I say or do today — no matter its size or scope — to better humanity.”
Ed Rabel, of Alum Creek, is an Emmy Award-winning television news correspondent, author and aging storyteller.