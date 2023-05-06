Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Not to give the appearance of being maudlin, but I must confess that I have begun to come to grips with what I feel is an aging body catching up with me.

The feeling is more than the aches and pains I endure as I arise from my bed in the mornings. Don’t get me wrong. I am very happy to be quite alive with my wits about me still. What is more, I am amazed that I can keep up with my teenage students, often participating with them in the idiotic behavior some of them are adept at acting out. That can be a lot of fun.

Ed Rabel, of Alum Creek, is an Emmy Award-winning television news correspondent, author and aging storyteller.

