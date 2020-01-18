Ed Rabel: Failure to heed Dr. King has U.S. flirting with ruin

On Monday, America commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr. who was gunned down in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968. I interviewed Dr. King, on-camera, for CBS News just hours before he was assassinated. A racist killed King.
America was wallowing in racism then. It wallows in racism still. We Americans have learned very little, though Dr. King tried to teach us to abandon our intolerance by settling our differences through non-violence.
Instead, we elected a hateful, racist, bigoted, real-estate mogul as president — an Apollyon whose party of Faust is sticking together and vociferously defending him.
If we had listened to and learned from Dr. King, we might not be flirting with self-destruction as we are today.
A few days before he was murdered, Dr. King was in the parking lot of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis where my cameraman and I captured him on film as a federal marshal served him with an injunction. It ordered him not to lead a march in the city where he was steering a protest for sanitation workers. This was a towering, awesome figure to the very end. He was also a witty and mischievous man.
The marshal stood in front of King, who pretended to read the order solemnly. Then Dr. King called to his aides: “Andy, come over here.” Andrew Young, who would later become ambassador to the U.N. under President Jimmy Carter, walked to King’s side. “Reverend Orange, come over here,” said Dr. King, a smile playing on his lips. “Ralph, come look at this,” he said to his number two, Ralph Abernathy. “Jesse,” he motioned to a very young Jesse Jackson in bibbed overalls.
All gathered around and looked at the marshal in mock earnestness. Then, Dr. King made his proclamation: “This injunction says we can’t march on Monday. Well, we’re gonna give this injunction to our attorneys. We don’t have time for such orders. We have some marchin’ to do!” Everyone, including the U.S. marshal, broke into laughter.
Dr. King did lead the march, which ended in violence. Memphis police, some on horseback, bloodied sanitation workers and supporters alike, driving them back into the city’s black neighborhoods where they were mauled by the authorities.
Dr. King survived and vowed to lead another march in Memphis to show that non-violence works. He never got the chance to do so because the racist, James Earl Ray, gunned him down as he stood on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel.
In his death, as in life, King reminded us that we must abandon violence to survive. Now, across the ages, he seems to be saying to us we still have a lot of marchin’ to do.