"The Coal Trap: How West Virginia Was Left Behind in the Clean Energy Revolution" is a powerful new book by James Van Nostrand, a professor of law and the director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development at West Virginia University. In his book, he argues that the state's politicians placed the interests of the coal industry above the economic and environmental health of the state and the planet.
His arguments are mine, as well. And they may be found in my own book, published in 2014 and titled "Black Gold, Black Death: In Coal Country America's President Is Marked For Assassination." Here is an excerpt located in the conclusion:
"Willie Metz, my maternal grandfather, died on February 26, 1928, from injuries he suffered while working as a miner in a West Virginia coal mine. He was a mountain of a man. His internal injuries came from trying to hold up an accidental slate fall in the mine as his fellow miners retreated. And he was one of the more than 100,000 miners who have died in coal mining accidents since the advent of modern coal mining. He left behind his wife, Mary Adele Bradley Metz, my maternal grandmother and my mother, Gertrude Katheryn Metz Rabel. Mary Metz was injured while returning Willie’s remains to the Illinois coalfields for burial. The car in which she was riding accidentally toppled over a West Virginia mountainside. Two years later she died of cancer. My mother, Gertrude, died in West Virginia from a lung disease. Both in life and in death, their lives were defined by coal and the ravages of coal.
"So, too, is the existence of my home state of West Virginia explained — as are the lifetimes of my fellow citizens of the Mountain State. Nevertheless, most are in deep denial about the mineral that is killing so many people here and around the world. Indeed, the world itself is under brutal assault by the burning of coal.
"Warnings from the scientific community are becoming louder, as an increasing body of science points to rising dangers from the ongoing buildup of human-related greenhouse gases — produced mainly by the burning of fossil fuels and forests.
"Yet coal, the dirtiest and most carbon-intensive fossil fuel, is growing fast, with coal-related emissions leaping more than 5% in 2011, compared with the previous year. In January 2013, the National Climatic Data Center in Ashville, North Carolina, announced that 2012 was the hottest year ever in the contiguous United States since records began in 1895. The year 2012 brought a blistering March heat wave, a severe drought in the Corn Belt and a massive storm called Sandy that caused broad devastation in mid-Atlantic states. Despite the science, global warming is a myth in the minds of my fellow citizens who dismiss the very real danger as something made up by Al Gore, their nemesis. The Environmental Protection Agency is a Communist conspiracy out to destroy the coal industry on which the populace has pinned its hopes for generations, despite unambiguous warnings about the industry’s slow demise.
"West Virginians have been misled, once again, by Big Coal, which blames job loss in the coalfields on the so-called War on Coal allegedly waged by the Obama administration. One only needs to visit a mountaintop removal site (a surface mine) to see that mechanization of mining, not environmental restrictions, is responsible for the layoffs. One machine, these days, can do the work of hundreds of miners like my grandfather who went into dangerous, underground mines to dig the coal.
"Only about 20,000 miners are at work today in West Virginia, compared with 126,000 in 1948. Walmart, not coal mining, is the biggest private employer in the state. Yet West Virginia seems unable or unwilling to wean itself from the very thing that is destroying it, and much of the planet as well. By dwelling in the past, West Virginia is coming up short on almost every front. Fifty-five outmoded and lethargic county governments serve poorly West Virginia’s declining population, when 14 streamlined and modernized shires would do. Although each county has a board of education, West Virginia ranks 47th nationally in educating its youth. A crumbling road system cited for one of the highest highway death rates in the nation continues to bedevil residents and turn away potential industries that require first-rate roadways to both import raw materials and export their products. The isolation and the reliance on coal, so soothing for so many here for so long, are not tonics. They are cancers that are killing the host."
Ed Rabel is an Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist and author residing in Alum Creek.