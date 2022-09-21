Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

"The Coal Trap: How West Virginia Was Left Behind in the Clean Energy Revolution" is a powerful new book by James Van Nostrand, a professor of law and the director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development at West Virginia University. In his book, he argues that the state's politicians placed the interests of the coal industry above the economic and environmental health of the state and the planet.

His arguments are mine, as well. And they may be found in my own book, published in 2014 and titled "Black Gold, Black Death: In Coal Country America's President Is Marked For Assassination." Here is an excerpt located in the conclusion:

Ed Rabel is an Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist and author residing in Alum Creek. 

