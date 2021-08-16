On Aug. 9, I returned to teaching in the public schools of Kanawha County. And to my students I commend my life philosophy recalling my time when I was their age.
I struggle to give an easy answer, maybe even something in jest as my guiding philosophy. No perspicacity materializes. No gag comes to mind. Why am I, so long in tooth and so short in time remaining on this planet, still searching for a code?
When I reflect on my early childhood, there are no portents of looming humanity to speak of. A schoolboy growing up poor in a backward culture in Appalachia does not think about his destiny. If anything, he thinks about where his next meal is coming from.
My early years, darkened by the shadows of poverty and regional superstitions of a bona fide hick, act as a sobering instrument during the disgusting periods of self-righteousness I inflict on those around me. Sometimes it is good for me to revisit that period of my youth, when the most many boys in West Virginia could hope for was a job in the coal mines that would leave countless with broken backs and black lung disease. I’m not fleeing coal mines and Appalachian poverty, although that legacy haunts me.
Still, I loved the smooth-watered 1950s when, as a disc jockey on the local radio station, my biggest worries were about the top 10 tunes, the homecoming queen and Elvis. I grew to love with passion and without apology my hometown of St. Albans and its new high school I was attending. I courted the lovely and talented class president, won favor with my teachers and never gave a second thought to the possibility that the ’60s would bring enormous and often tragic changes to my life and the national life of my beloved country.
I lived in the security of a town packed with churches, more churches per capita, the town fathers said, than any other town or city in the state. Many spewed that ol’ time religion that affirmed the custom of segregation of the races, the subservience of women and dominance by men. My town was not ready for the inexorable movement of Black people who would be coming up the road in the next decade in search of the promised American grail. Nor for wars that would claim a lot of its boys.
Hence, I find the best explanation in this charming, if banal, anonymous aphorism: “In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.”
Born and reared in the Kanawha Valley, Ed Rabel is an Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and author who lives in Charleston.