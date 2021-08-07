In 2005 my wife Calvert and I took a 10-day rafting trip in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. At the time our country, under President George W. Bush, was wrestling with opening the refuge up to drilling for oil.
We, like anyone else who has seen the Refuge at ground level, were amazed — amazed at its bleakness and its beauty; amazed by its remoteness but the abundance of wildlife, amazed at its ruggedness but its fragility.
You become aware of these differences in many ways. We flew in by bush plane over an area, the National Petroleum Preserve, that had many years before been explored for drilling. Today the tracks those rigs made are still there, but at the Arctic Refuge, only animals roam and nothing changes except the succession of beautiful wildflowers, the passing of thousands of caribou and their tracks, and the thousands of nesting birds including our West Virginia yellow warbler.
Birds and other animals that are at constant war with each other at any time but this breeding season of plenty of food, cohabit unmolested wolves, caribou, owls, birds large and small and grizzly bears. It truly, for this brief summer, is the biblical place where, to paraphrase, the wolf will lie down with the lamb.
At one point I got too close to the nest of an Arctic Tern, who told me so in no uncertain terms. This bird is one of earth’s great marvels. It is 12 inches long, weighs 3.5 ounces and every year flies 15, 000 miles from the Arctic to the Antarctic and then back. A 31,000-mile round trip every year. It spends more time in the sun than any other creature on earth. Do I need to say how important the undisturbed brief respite in the Arctic Refuge is to it?
Each of the other animals has its own miraculous life story to tell.
When we returned home, we showed our pictures and told our stories to our state’s congressional delegation.
We were hoping to persuade them to vote against Bush’s efforts to open the refuge to widespread drilling. Congress fortunately did not make that place open for practically unlimited development.
Since then we have had four years of President Trump who did his level best to open very special places for all kinds of development. The Arctic Refuge was opened for development in the 2017 Tax Bill to help pay for the tax reductions. Lease sales were estimated at $1 billion to offset these reductions. While those millions of Americans who care for such wild places held their breath the bids came in. But times in these past years have changed. Climate change is no longer treated by the vast majority as a hoax and fossil fuels are taking a back seat to renewables and electric cars.
Moreover, Congress instead of willingly opening pristine places, is adding millions of dollars to current bills to clean up the messes that abandoned mines and drilling rigs have caused to landscapes and the environment. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been in the lead on this successful effort.
When the lease sales were advertised, the bids came in — not at a billion. There were only three bidders and they offered only $12.5 million. Not only was the lease sale an epic failure and an embarrassment to those who foresaw it as profitable, it also shed light on the fact that oil companies simply are not interested in drilling in an iconic national treasure for something they can get cheaper elsewhere — and with fewer headaches. In recent years, our nation has gone from a net importer of oil to a net exporter, something that was simply unheard of not long ago.
This summer, votes may occur in the United States Senate to repeal the Trump Arctic Refuge oil program mandated in the 2017 tax bill. With their laudatory work on the Great American Outdoors Act and other signature legislative efforts to protect our public lands, Senators Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have shown a willingness to fight for our nation’s outdoor riches. If given the opportunity, I hope that our Senators will right a wrong, and protect nature’s splendor in a land far away but still unmistakably American — the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Please join me in making your views known to them.