Dark Money groups are at it again. They are falsely attacking Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and scaring senior citizens that their Medicare benefits are being threatened.

Nothing is further from the truth.

Elaine Harris is chairwoman of the Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee.

