House lawmakers are advancing HB 4011, the so-called “Anti-Stereotyping Act.”
The bill might look harmless to some, but it’s little more than censorship. It’s also a handy election-year dog whistle, tailor-made for a fringe base hellbent on keeping young people from discussing or learning about inequality.
The bill requires public schools to post all training materials for teachers and instructional materials for students relating to “nondiscrimination, diversity, equity, inclusion, race, ethnicity, sex, or bias.” What could be wrong with more transparency, right?
Across the country lately, otherwise-routine school board meetings have been erupting into chaos as outraged parents fill the meeting room to call school board members and educators names and threaten their safety. Their outrage stems from, among other things, mask requirements, misinformation they have been fed about vaccines and the hysteria over “critical race theory,” an advanced curriculum that is not even taught in K-12 schools.
Against this backdrop, there is every reason to worry HB 4011 would result in threats against educators, or worse, because teachers will also have to post their names with any diversity materials they produce.
As Delegate Cody Thompson, D-Randolph, pointed out during a hearing last week, there are already laws requiring most instructional materials be posted online. But HB 4011 heaps another unfunded mandate onto school personnel. These teacher trainings can include hundreds, sometimes thousands, of pages. Who will be responsible for the scanning and uploading? Who foots the bill for the additional labor?
HB 4011 also prohibits “compelling any teacher, staff, or student to adopt a belief that any group is inferior or superior to another, or that any individual bears responsibility for past actions of a social group, or that a person’s moral character is determined by any of these characteristics.”
The purpose of the bill is to keep teachers teaching fact, not opinion, Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, the bill’s chief sponsor, told House Education Committee members last week. But where is the line between fact and fiction these days? There are people who contend that the world is not round, that climate change does not exist, that evolution is not supported by science, that the assertions in the 1619 Project are wrong or that the Holocaust never occurred.
Could a teacher say that slavery was an evil institution? We might all agree that it was, but that assertion is still an opinion.
Confused? Confusion is the point.
The true purpose of the law is to chill discussion on these important topics. School officials will be reticent to address any issue that could run afoul of the law. The result: an incomplete education for students.
What comes next? Award-winning novels, books about civil rights icons and historical texts are all being removed in the name of critical race theory hysteria. In Tennessee alone, the graphic novel “Maus,” a book about Ruby Bridges and a book by Martin Luther King, Jr. have all been struck from curriculum.
The ACLU in West Virginia has seen what is really happening in schools. Racial bullying goes unaddressed. LGBTQ students face harassment from their peers, and even staff. Religious minorities face forced proselytization. In Pocahontas County, parents rallied against the book, “The Hate U Give.”
When pushed to explain why this law was necessary, Delegate Pritt could only suggest that people “Google it.” He was eventually helped by a delegate who found one example, in one school, in another state, where a teacher had white students apologize to Black students, something that already would be illegal.
We can’t ignore the glaring irony of how the bill advanced, either. Using parliamentary procedure, the majority passed it without debate, silencing the minority — exactly the purpose of the bill itself.
But rest assured that the dog whistles in West Virginia were heard. And, once again, the rest of the country is listening.