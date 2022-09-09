Growing up as a Unitarian Universalist and an atheist (which is not a contradiction), I learned from an early age the many subtle, and not-so-subtle, ways that religion gets pushed inside our ostensibly secular classrooms.
There were the teachers who seemed to conveniently never hear when classmates told me, “You’re going to hell!” There was the biology teacher who always rolled his eyes when teaching evolution — glibly telling students there was no point in studying physics because “God can change the rules at any time.”
There was the world history class — where the teacher never missed an opportunity to tie in historical events to stories from the Bible. (That same teacher required students to get permission slips signed to learn about “world religions.”)
Ideally, schools are welcoming places. But these experiences made me and my non-Christian peers feel like outsiders. No student should be made to feel unwelcome, unsupported or less than because of their faith. As a parent now, I would be furious if my children came home feeling that way.
When the Supreme Court decided this summer that a football coach could hold a public prayer in the middle of the football field (Kennedy v. Bremerton School District), they gave tacit approval to this form of alienation. Every year here in West Virginia, we see efforts to sneak religion into the classroom. The same people leading this charge have celebrated the Kennedy ruling.
However, that ruling, while deeply problematic, does not allow school officials to impose prayer. It is still unconstitutional to use public schools to force religion onto students. Its supporters fail to realize how narrowly defined the findings in that decision are.
For example, the court repeatedly noted that no student took part in the prayer, so staff-led prayer that involves students remains unconstitutional, as it has been for decades.
Similarly, the court also found that students were not encouraged, pressured or coerced into prayer — and that religious coercion remains unconstitutional. The court found that Coach Kennedy’s prayers were not part of any formal school program nor endorsed by the school, and there was no captive audience.
Finally, the court found that Coach Kennedy’s prayer was private and came during his free time — conditions that were essential to the decision.
While their findings (and ultimately their decision) are incorrect, the ruling rests on these narrowly defined conditions, keeping in place the core constitutional prohibition against faculty-led prayer in public schools.
We send our kids to school with hope and trust that educators make them feel welcome, included and celebrated for who they are. Most educators in West Virginia care deeply about students and want the same. It’s part of the reason they work tirelessly through unprecedented staffing shortages.
But let’s be clear: Any public school teacher or official who thinks the Supreme Court has handed them a blank check to force their religion onto students should think again. As a new school year begins, the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia will be watching closely to make sure the rights of all students are upheld.
Eli Baumwell is policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia.