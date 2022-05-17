Speaking in support of a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that indicates Roe v. Wade could be overturned, Gov. Jim Justice said last week that West Virginia is a “rock-solid right-to-life state.”
Evidence is simply not on the governor’s side.
Polling has consistently shown a majority of Americans want Roe upheld, and West Virginians aren’t an outlier.
In 2013, 49% of West Virginians did not want more restrictions on abortion, compared to 28% who did. A 2018 poll among West Virginians who personally oppose abortion found that 62% did not want government interference in the matter. A 2019 poll found more than two-thirds of West Virginians said people should have access to abortion care in some circumstances.
While it’s true that voters removed the right to an abortion from the state constitution in 2018, they did so by a razor-thin margin. That margin should have been much, much wider in an allegedly rock-solid, anti-abortion rights state.
The governor isn’t alone in being out of touch on this issue.
Forced-birth legislation has been a staple of nearly every legislative session in recent memory. Regardless of the final ruling by the Supreme Court, it is likely that anti-choice advocates will continue to push this agenda. If Roe is overturned, West Virginians could be subject to a Civil War-era law criminalizing the “crime of abortion.”
It sounds unthinkable, but even basic contraception could be in extremists’ sights next. Since the leak, multiple legislators and activists across the country have openly discussed banning or limiting contraception. Others have put forward bills calling for the death penalty for abortion.
In West Virginia, at least some on the anti-choice side have expressed misgivings about such dystopian measures. There can and should be a joint effort to remove criminal penalties for abortion from the existing code. While the American Civil Liberties Union believes it is not up to the government to determine when a medical procedure is and is not valid, we do know that forcing pregnancy upon survivors of rape and incest, or people who are at increased health risks, is particularly cruel.
The coming general election is vitally important in mitigating the harm that is to come. Electing vocal candidates who support reproductive rights in this election can, and will, send a message that West Virginians will not accept extremism. Undoing the web of restrictions and outright bans in our code will take longer.
It will take persistent, organized efforts. It will take people willing to talk about this uncomfortable topic and push back against the vocal minority who have brought us to this point. It will take voting for candidates who will respect the right of people to make their own choices about if, when and how they become parents.
For West Virginians, many of whom have openly advocated for keeping the government out of health care decisions, there is important work to be done.
Abortion is still legal in West Virginia. For now. If everyone who says they value the freedom to choose their medical care gets out and votes, then there is a rock-solid chance of keeping it that way.