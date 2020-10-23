West Virginia Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, has been in the news this week because he was implicated as a buyer, or “john,” in a prostitution arrest for the second time in just under a year.
What a shame.
What a shame our police and government waste time and resources on the activities of consenting adults. What a shame we accept as normal the egregious invasions of privacy that allowed these arrests to happen. What a shame we continue to enforce laws like these that hurt poor and marginalized communities the most. What a shame this is distracting from issues that really matter.
We are in the midst of a global pandemic that has claimed more than 200,000 American lives, an economic recession and a relentless stream of attacks on civil liberties. There is no shortage of issues that deserve our attention far more than a state senator’s alleged sexual exploits. But since sex work is making headlines in West Virginia, this is the perfect time to point out the many reasons it should be decriminalized.
The American Civil Liberties Union just published a detailed report on sex work, and the data is clear: Decriminalization is in everyone’s best interest. Among the findings, criminalization of sex work, including criminalization of purchasers only (the Nordic model), significantly increases the risk of violence and abuse for sex workers. Decriminalization significantly improves their mental and physical health and financial stability.
The report found, unsurprisingly, that criminalization disproportionately hurt Black, LGBTQ and other marginalized sex workers. The research also found that there is no clear link between decriminalization and human trafficking. You can read it at: https://www.aclu.org/report/sex-work-decriminalization-answer-what-research-tells-us.
Now, more than ever, we have no business focusing our resources on the private activities of consenting adults. But now is the right time to correct a problem that has ruined countless lives. A pandemic is the right time to change policies to improve public health. A recession is the right time to pass laws that enable financial stability and empowerment. A period of renewed focus on policing is the right time to stop enforcing these antiquated laws.
Let’s use this shameful incident as a catalyst for positive change, and decriminalize sex work.