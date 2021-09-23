West Virginia wisely abolished capital punishment in 1965. But, in 2021, we are sending innocent people — those who have not even been convicted of a crime — to their deaths.
West Virginia’s problems with mass incarceration are nothing new, but they’ve made the news repeatedly over the past year, especially the past week.
Last year, a Reuters report found our state’s regional jails to be the deadliest of any they examined in the nation. According to the Reuters’ numbers, a person in jail here was more than twice as likely to die as someone in a jail in Kentucky.
On Monday, the Marshall Project released a report finding all but four states reduced their jail and prison populations since 2010. Despite losing population overall, West Virginia placed first for the increase in its incarceration rate.
Those doling out sentences and setting bonds are undeterred by a lack of space. Most of our regional jails are at or over capacity at a time when the government urges us to avoid congregating for the sake of public health.
The North Central Regional Jail, in Doddridge County, is at 150% capacity and is in crisis. One in seven inmates at North Central has COVID-19.
By every metric, the state is failing its most basic constitutional and moral obligation to keep people in its custody safe. The deadly conditions in West Virginia’s jails are a result of extreme overcrowding.
During recent interim meetings, legislators learned how jail populations have increased in spite of recent bail reforms. Much of this discussion focused on the extreme financial burden to counties. But we cannot ignore the human toll of jail overcrowding.
Let’s give credit where it’s due. Legislators across the political spectrum have recognized that mass incarceration is a problem, and they’ve attempted fixes. But these measures have failed, for several reasons.
- First, the reforms have been too modest. The time for working in the margins is over. West Virginia needs a bold reimagining of criminal justice, one where cages aren’t our only solution to social ills. We need a system prioritizing rehabilitation over revenge.
- Second, legislative reforms have not translated to changed behavior on the ground. Prosecutors, magistrates and other judicial officials find work-arounds to maintain the status quo. We need officials committed to change.
- Third, reforms are not treated as urgent. Every few years, our legislators are reminded there is a problem, but there’s little follow-through ensuring reforms are implemented.
But if there was ever a time for urgency, it’s now.
To prevent more death, officials must reduce incarceration, particularly in jails.
Why are we caging so many people who are awaiting trial and are, therefore, presumed innocent? Why are we caging so many others for low-level offenses?
Jails should never be over capacity. During the pandemic, we are unnecessarily killing people. The Reuters data, which predated COVID-19, showed that our regional jails were death traps even before the pandemic.
The ACLU of West Virginia calls on officials to immediately suspend all new intakes at the North Central Regional Jail and other over-capacity facilities. This can be accomplished by simply following the reforms already in place.
After all, failure to follow the law and protect those in your custody is criminal.