A dangerous and decidedly undemocratic fad has taken hold of the West Virginia Legislature this session.
The Legislature is advancing constitutional amendments to limit terms for state legislators (Senate Joint Resolution 10), and for constitutional officers (SJR 11), and, most dangerously, to call an untested convention of the states to amend the U.S. Constitution to add term limits for Congress (House Concurrent Resolution 9).
It’s no surprise, given the multiple millions of dollars spent in West Virginia on promoting this concept.
Sadly, dissatisfaction and disillusionment with our government has convinced many that term limits are a good idea. In truth, this approach will only exacerbate our current problems. There are better solutions to our problems with government. And besides, we already have term limits. They’re called elections.
Term limits are undemocratic at their core, as they place barriers to being able to run for and hold office. They deny voters the option to choose popular candidates.
They also make government less effective. It takes time to learn the legislative process, and term limits rob the government of important procedural and institutional knowledge.
Good governance requires legislators to develop relationships with each other that go beyond party lines. These relationships are harder to develop and maintain when legislative service is arbitrarily limited.
Most importantly, the issues government must confront have grown in complexity, and it takes time to become familiar enough with these issues to make sound policy decisions. This is especially true in a part-time citizen Legislature, like West Virginia’s.
In the absence of that expertise, power shifts to bureaucrats and lobbyists.
It’s ironic some see term limits as a way to limit the influence of money. Money is spent not to change a politician’s mind, but to prop up politicians who already agree. Term limits force a slate of unknown candidates, and candidates backed by monied interests are more likely to get the name recognition that gives them the advantage.
States with legislative term limits haven’t seen lower campaign spending. However, they do have lower economic growth. Those same states also have seen increased partisanship and lower voter turnout.
People sometimes make the ahistorical claim that our founders did not intend for there to be career politicians. The truth is that many of them were career politicians themselves, serving in various government capacities over their lives. The Articles of Confederation included term limits, but the concept was scrapped when the Constitution was written. In fact, the first state to pass legislative term limits did so only in 1990.
Some point to an apparent discrepancy in congressional approval and incumbency rates as proof that incumbents have too much power, but this is a case of what Mark Twain called, “lies, damn lies, and statistics.” People rate Congress lowly but tend to have more favorable opinions of their own representatives. Furthermore, figures from the Congressional Research Service are telling — while only 5.2% of representatives seeking reelection are defeated, this isn’t a historical low.
Only twice in U.S. history did that rate exceed 25% (right after the Civil War and after the Great Depression). The average years of service has increased steadily over history but, even today, is only about 10 years. One reason is that the number of representatives who run for reelection has increased steadily. Another reason? People simply live longer.
None of this is to say incumbents lack unfair structural advantage. It’s just that there are much better ways to address these than term limits.
Encouraging voter education and transparency, reducing barriers to voting and ending partisan gerrymandering will help make elected officials answerable to all of us, instead of a select few. To encourage political newcomers and third parties, ranked-choice voting and run-off elections are shown to be more effective than term limits.
It’s understandable that some might find the idea of term limits appealing. But, just as the nation’s founders did, supporters of this undemocratic concept should reconsider.