Eli Baumwell: Voting in the time of COVID-19 (Opinion)

Abraham Lincoln once observed, “I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis.”
Lincoln’s faith in democracy and the democratic process — even in the face of an existential crisis — is commendable. And it’s a faith we need to see reaffirmed as we grapple with the COVID-19 crisis.
The pandemic does challenge democracy as we are accustomed to it. Voting booths — an icon of American democracy — are now potential vectors for disease where contagions can be spread. The polling places where people congregate stand in direct contradiction to “social distancing.” Poll workers, who often are of advanced age, might be kept away as a matter of precaution or illness.
Despite these challenges, states, including West Virginia, are already taking steps to ensure we can overcome these challenges. The Secretary of State’s Office has already established that the pandemic may be used as a medical excuse for absentee voting. It will be mailing absentee ballot applications to voters. It is taking steps to help ensure we have enough poll workers at polling places.
To be sure, there are additional steps the secretary of state and county clerks can take. They could set up policies and procedures to allow people to correct mistakes on absentee ballots, so that no vote is missed because of a simple mistake. They can clarify that first-time voters have a way to vote without having to show their ID in person. They can step up recruitment of poll workers. They can increase early voting locations to reduce lines and unnecessary physical encounters. And they can ensure voting locations that need to be moved to protect vulnerable populations are moved well before Election Day and those changes are adequately publicized.
We might see additional steps like these taken over the next few weeks.
Regardless, some of the burden falls on us now, too. It is up to us, the voters, to ensure faith in the system is not misplaced. The best way to do that, as Lincoln implied, is to be educated and informed.
Voters should check their registration — a good practice, regardless — and should make sure their address is correct.
If you don’t receive an absentee ballot application in the mail, request one as soon as possible and, once you get it, return it promptly.
You can and should check the status of your ballot, which may be done online or by contacting your county clerk.
Voters who are voting in person should check the location of their polling place; it might have moved. They should vote early, if possible. They should practice good hygiene and social distancing while voting.
Although this crisis has posed a number of challenges, we have shown that, as a nation, we can come together and overcome obstacles. Now is the time for our elected officials to continue to find ways to ensure no person misses their chance to vote. And it is the responsibility of us to step up, be informed and make sure we use our voice.