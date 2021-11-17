Most people probably consider the week leading up to Thanksgiving inconsequential, but, for the past 30 years, West Virginia officials have used the week to thumb their noses at the Constitution and denigrate the concept of religious plurality.
I’m talking about multiple governors’ decisions to declare the week “Christian Heritage Week.”
This declaration, signed again this year by Gov. Jim Justice, is blatantly unconstitutional, its timing is cruel and ironic, and it’s promoted by fringe activists who push hateful agendas.
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says, “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion ...” It is widely understood that this means the government cannot show preference for any religion over another.
The West Virginia Constitution similarly says, “... the Legislature shall not prescribe any religious test whatever, or confer any peculiar privileges or advantages on any sect or denomination ... .”
In Brady v. Rainer (1973) the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals recognized that the state’s constitutional protections go even further than the U.S. Constitution.
The preferential treatment in “Christian Heritage Week” is blatant: West Virginia has no corresponding week, or even a single day, to recognize the contributions of Jewish, Muslim, indigenous or other religious minorities, or nonreligious people.
“Christian Heritage Week” is timed to coincide with Thanksgiving, a national holiday celebrated by people of all faiths. We should not conflate a national holiday with special recognition of one group.
November also is National Native American Indian Heritage Month. This is already a difficult time for indigenous people; Thanksgiving ostensibly celebrates cooperation between native people and early colonists, while erasing the harm that occurred then and that has continued for centuries afterward. Choosing this time to highlight Christianity is ironic, given that the religion was invoked in some of the most egregious treatment of native people, including family separation, cultural erasure and actual genocide.
This designation also is part of a deliberate effort to blur the lines between church and state.
“Christian Heritage Week” is a project of an organization called Wallbuilders, an organization whose mission includes “educating the nation concerning the Godly foundation of our country” and “providing information to federal, state, and local officials as they develop public policies which reflect Biblical values.”
Their founder, David Barton, has been profiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center for anti-LBGTQ+, anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric. Barton and Wallbuilders have every right to affiliate, assemble and speak. However, their mission is to politicize Christianity. Governmental leaders and institutions should reject that mission, not legitimize it.
Muslim, Latinx, LGBTQ+ and Black communities have all been targeted in policy and rhetoric from the highest echelons of American politics. This coincides with a rise in ethno-nationalism, hate speech and hate groups, led by people like Barton.
In this environment, a proclamation that might have been relatively benign takes on a new, dangerous and toxic meaning.
Dominant cultures don’t need specially designated weeks to honor contributions of their members. America has the largest Christian population on Earth. Every U.S. president has been a Christian, as are the vast majority of Congress, state legislatures and leadership of most major American corporations. Every week in this country is unofficially Christian Heritage Week.
Here’s praying the 30th official Christian Heritage Week in West Virginia is also the last.