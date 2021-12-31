The new year is a time for reflection, resolutions and commitments to self-improvement. It’s also the start of another West Virginia legislative session. What a great time for legislative leaders to commit to responsible governance.
There already is speculation that state lawmakers will prioritize more harmful, discriminatory and anti-science agendas this session: prohibiting evidence-based best medical practices for transgender youth; creating a license to discriminate; banning diversity and anti-racism education; and, of course, a cadre of forced-birth bills.
True believers will drive these efforts, but outnumbering them are those legislators who know these bills are wrong but support them anyway because of fear and/or politics.
These bills will run because the believers are louder and more insistent than those who know better. They’ll run because of a perception that it’s good politics in an election year. They’ll run because, in a state that voted for Donald Trump by a nearly 40% margin, there’s a belief that legislators can hide behind popular will.
It doesn’t have to be that way.
We need leaders who will stand up to these bad impulses, regardless of party. While representatives are elected to reflect the will of their constituents, they also must serve as a constitutional firewall to protect against what James Madison and others called “the tyranny of the majority.”
We also must question whether these policies actually enjoy popular support. Polling data is scarce in West Virginia, and it’s practically nonexistent on the legislative district level. The polling that is conducted is often less than scientific, relying on “push-polling” tactics where a pollster uses loaded language to elicit desired responses.
Nevertheless, a number of polls have shown support for issues like abortion rights in West Virginia. And although voters did approve Amendment 1 in the 2018 election, removing the state constitution’s right to an abortion, they did so by a far smaller margin than many had predicted. Had turnout been higher, the vote might well have gone the other way.
Legislators also must understand their own role in shaping public opinion in the first place. With their platforms, they can and do drum up support for issues, even among people who don’t really understand what is at stake. When they do this to target vulnerable people, legislators haven’t just abdicated being leaders, they have perverted and abused their roles.
When public opinion does strongly favor taking rights away from one group or another, history tends to smile on those leaders who bravely stand up against harmful ideologies and resist public pressure. Demagogues might be popular in the moment, but they are always remembered less fondly.
As we enter a new legislative session, we will once again see this tension play out. We will need representatives who have the judgement to know when to lead, rather than be led.
I know from individual conversations with legislators of all political persuasions that many of them recognize these bad policies. Many of them personally disavow discrimination, and trust expert opinions, but feel stuck by partisan politics, a perception of popular will, and by fear. In short, they’re reluctant to be leaders.
I understand this reluctance. Leadership is hard. It can be much easier to fall back on excuses about public opinion. But this year, with a slate of legislation that will only harm West Virginia’s reputation and cause real pain to West Virginians, we need legislators to embrace being leaders.
With a new year, I hope some of our legislators find the resolve to embrace that role.