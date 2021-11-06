The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the charitable arm of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, is shaping the future of West Virginia’s workforce and providing opportunities to students through its newest educational program.
Earlier this year, the West Virginia Chamber relaunched Jobs for West Virginia’s Graduates, an affiliate of the nationally renowned Jobs for America’s Graduates program. The Jobs for America’s Graduates program model uses proven methods to serve high school students with challenges to their future.
Students participating in Jobs for West Virginia’s Graduates gain a pathway to success from a highly trained and caring program specialist who is responsible for helping them graduate, teaching them life and employability skills, exposing the students to local career opportunities and aiding the students with post-secondary planning via higher-education or a direct referral to the workforce.
West Virginia must focus on building its future and ensuring our workforce is properly trained for opportunities. Jobs for West Virginia’s Graduates is doing just that by strengthening communities and people’s lives via the educational and civic role the program plays.
Currently, the Jobs for West Virginia’s Graduates program is operating in Logan and McDowell Counties, where there are a total of 130 students gaining the knowledge and tools to help them succeed.
This will be life changing for the students, their families, employers and the community at large.
Jobs for West Virginia’s Graduates is needed now more than ever as we see the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student learning loss and disengagement across the nation. West Virginia has been hit even harder in these areas as have most rural communities in the nation.
The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is proud to support this proven program that consistently shows a 96% graduation rate nationally compared to the U.S. average of 87% and that boasts a full-time placement rate of 90%.
Time and time again, West Virginians hear the resonating message from community members, employers and state leaders that the top concern facing West Virginia is the lack of a trained and skilled workforce. Jobs for West Virginia’s Graduates is an integral solution to this issue that can transform the projection of the state. Jobs for West Virginia’s Graduates and the students it serves is the change we need to help students succeed in our state.
The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is proud that our Foundation is positioned to help our high school students in this way. There is much more to be done and great headway is being made for 130 of our most deserving students.