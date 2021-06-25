The situation is indeed dire. At the same time there is reason to be hopeful—it will take time, ingenuity, collaboration and trust.
Covenant House has been at the forefront of addressing HIV/AIDS for almost four decades. Covenant House established the first HIV/AIDS specific housing in the state of West Virginia in the 1980s for people living with and dying from AIDS. What was true then remains so today—housing is an act of health care.
Today, the HIV epidemic has a new face. The Centers for Disease Control anticipates we could see over 150 new HIV cases from injection drug use in Kanawha County before the end of this year. Covenant House is part of an impressive team—it is multi-disciplinary, coordinated, collaborative—responding daily with boots on the ground advocacy to help mitigate new HIV infections.
Based upon reports from the most recent meeting of the HIV Task Force, Kanawha County has confirmed 68 HIV positive individuals throughout 2020-2021. Of those cases, 51 are from injection drug use, which means approximately more than 150 new positive cases are likely to surface. This is alarming. Multiple strategies are being deployed to respond to and mitigate the spread of new infections.
We are finding that most persons are under 40 years old, with the new cases mostly within the population of people experiencing homelessness and those whose housing stability is precarious.
The team includes Dr. Sheri Young from the Kanawha Charleston Health Department; Dr. Angie Settle from West Virginia Health Right; Dr. Christie Teague from CAMC Ryan White Program; Covenant House case manager Cassie Province, and other housing advocates; Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin’s CARE/QRT Team; DHHR Bureau for Public Health—division of STD, HIV and TB; the HIV Task Force; the Disease Intervention Specialist Team from the CDC; and members of the KVC outreach team.
Daily this team scours the city and county to locate people who are most at risk of contracting and spreading HIV through the sharing of needles. We often accompany members from the CDC’s Disease Intervention Specialist teams into the far reaches of our communities.
This multi-disciplinary team has found people under houses in crawl spaces; under bridges; encampments on city streets; in abandoned warehouses and buildings; and in shared housing. People are also identified through those seeking medical care and other emergency and lifesaving services. These efforts have been underway for months. Outreach testing events are discovering new positive cases weekly.
During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Kanawha County had 50 new cases of HIV with 37 (82.2%) from injection drug use. The CDC tells us that on average every HIV positive case resulting from injection drug use spreads the infection to three other people. Yes, that is correct. Three other people.
The situation is dire because history has demonstrated that if people go unhoused, this HIV outbreak will spread into the general population of our community.
West Virginia is facing an economic crisis on top of a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis.
According to the National Institutes of Health, the estimated lifetime cost for persons who become HIV infected at age 35 is $326,500 (60% for antiretroviral medications, 15% for other medications, 25% non-drug costs). The medical cost saved by avoiding one HIV infection is $229,800. The cost saved would reach $338,400 if all HIV-infected individuals presented early and remained in care.
Cost savings are higher considering secondary infections avoided and lower if HIV infections are temporarily delayed rather than permanently avoided. Housing can curtail new infections, especially when the person is ready to take part in their own housing stability.
Moreover, approximately one-third of those HIV positive also have hepatitis C. It costs over $300,000 over a lifetime to treat that. West Virginia recently regulated harm reduction laws, most notably around syringe exchange or distribution. To combat this crisis, it is essential to connect people at risk of HIV to comprehensive harm reduction programs— especially syringe exchange programs that comply with state and local laws and ordinances.
Health Right currently operates the only state certified harm reduction program in Kanawha County from their main clinic on Washington Street and their clinic on-site at Covenant House. These two clinics will be pivotal in mitigating new infections from injection use. They also provide HIV treatment on site to reduce barriers to access to care and conduct daily testing in the community.
After direct health care and clean syringes, the next greatest tools in our toolbox are education and housing. Education will include Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and how to clean needles to prevent the spread of HIV. Health care professionals can help people overcome their addiction through treatment to assist those with an HIV diagnosis and a history of injection drug use—it will also help reduce the spread of HIV.
Mitigating the ballooning HIV crisis requires significant resources, innovative collaborations and perseverance. At the same time we connect people using injection drugs to health care, we must simultaneously use our most powerful structural intervention—stable and safe housing. Depending upon the circumstance, this can be a herculean task itself.
Housing is an act of health care. Just as we used housing and health care to address the HIV/AIDS crisis in its earliest manifestations, these same but improved interventions will ultimately bring us out of this one. The task will be nothing less than monumental. Efforts are underway to leverage new resources into our state and community. There is reason to be hopeful.