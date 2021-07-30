Forty years ago, a small group of committed citizens were concerned about hunger and homelessness. Most people think of Patricia Hussey and Barbara Ferraro, whose dynamic and tenacious leadership invigorated Covenant House for our first 25 years.
But it was a small band of individuals that fueled a city’s imagination for what Covenant House would become. There were four people who played very pivotal roles: Bob Rodecker, the first President of the Covenant House Board of Directors; Pat Perelman, the first Director; Jim Lewis, the Rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church at that time; and Milford Zeigler, who organized the renovation of the original house next door to St. John’s.
The seeds for what would become Covenant House were planted in the 1970s.
Members of several downtown churches and synagogues were concerned about hunger and homelessness in Charleston. The momentum from the faith community grew into one of social action and the Charleston Interfaith Council on Social Concerns was formed.
“It was a time when there were people all over the country who were interested in doing something for the country, whether it was the Peace Corps or Teacher’s Corps or whatever,” said Bob Rodecker. “Covenant House was just a recognition of need and response to that need. I’m just proud to have been a part.”
That quote came from the oral history project that I commissioned Julie Pratt to write back in 2012.
As we honor our history, we do so with an informed and hopeful gaze toward the future. Even though we face great challenges that include the opioid and meth epidemic; gun and other violence; hepatitis C outbreaks; HIV outbreaks; and the global pandemic; we recognize we are called institutionally to a greater responsibility to prevent homelessness and improve the overall well-being of our community.
All these health crises are mitigated by safe, clean and affordable housing.
It was and remains hard work. And there is reason to be hopeful. The challenges seem greater and the stakes even higher. We believe the pandemic opened an aperture to transformational change. Change that brings us back, full circle to the three pillars of our work: preventing homelessness, improving food security and improving access to health care.
We often say our best work is invisible.
In 1983 Covenant House signed on to an amicus brief filed in the state of West Virginia Supreme Court which stated all West Virginians have a right to shelter, food and medical care. West Virginia was the second state in the nation to declare these as basic human rights for all its citizens. This became known as the Hodge Decree, and we must continue to strive to fulfill this declaration.
From our earliest origins of opening a space to engage our most vulnerable — where they played dominos, exchanged stories and took a shower — to moving a family into permanent housing with their own private shower — we now have almost unfathomable resources and evidence-based programing to prevent homelessness that were never contemplated 40 years ago. We see the miracle of our work, even in midst of the despair.
As I approach my 10th anniversary in leadership at Covenant House, the tapestry of my life assumed a dramatic arc when I chose this as my vocation. I have met people and made friends and acquaintances who have changed my heart and my mind.
I have witnessed countless selfless, loving and lifesaving actions on the part of my colleagues. I have seen them rescue a dying woman from a warehouse; I have witnessed the gut-wrenching notifications of “next of kin”; I have seen the smiles and disbelief of a family moving into their own place after years on the street; I have seen the comfort of one living with and dying from HIV/AIDS surrounded with the unconditional care of advocates; and I have seen countless families reunited with their loved ones.
I have served a community Board of Directors that believes in and supports budgets that provide a living wage, liberal paid time away from work and excellent health care for the Covenant House staff. Our House is filled with people — from all races, faith traditions, and sexual orientations — who have created a work culture that is revered, cherished and nurtured. We can all be the fullest expression of who we were created to be.
Covenant House is a special place. It creates space for deep connections. This is where my wife and I shared our marriage vows with our friends and the public— after being married in Massachusetts before our marriage was legal in West Virginia.
It is where we celebrated the retirements of David Bennett after more than 20 years of service to his community, and Michael Vincent, who began his work with Dorothy Day and the Catholic Worker movement. It is where we reunited Elizabeth with her family after many years. It too is where we learned of the untimely passing of our beloved friend and colleague, Beth Lazear.
These experiences — and people — forever change you, and those around you. It is this spirit that informs and inspires our work. You can feel it in the House.
It has been an honor of my lifetime to provide executive leadership and advocacy at Covenant House for the last 10 years. As we celebrate our 40th years of service, it is with great humility that I thank this community for your unwavering and generous commitment to our most vulnerable neighbors.
Let’s face the future with the boldness and courage that lies within us.