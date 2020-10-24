For several years — long before the pandemic — Covenant House started pivoting to allocate more resources to the prevention of homelessness.
Last November we released eye-opening data about the benefits of homelessness prevention initiatives. Across West Virginia, there is a shortage of rental homes affordable and available to extremely low-income households whose incomes are at or below the poverty guideline, or 30% of the area median income.
Many of these households are severely cost burdened, spending more than half of their income on housing.
Severely cost burdened, poor households are more likely than other renters to sacrifice other necessities like healthy food and health care to pay the rent, and to experience unstable housing situations like evictions.Yes, this really happens. People make such devastating choices every day.
We know them. We help them.
Affordable housing shortages, underemployment, or unemployment during a raging pandemic makes the stakes all the higher.
Preventing homelessness is all that more critical in the face of this pandemic. We know first-hand how much easier it is — not to mention cost effective — to help a family remain in their home than it is to pick up the pieces caused by the devastation of a family eviction. The shortage of affordable housing poses an even greater threat to the health of our communities during a pandemic.
In West Virginia, there are only 62 homes for every 100 residents earning extremely low income. Those households earning 50% of the average median income do not fare much better at 74 homes for every 100 residents. This is an astonishing gap that produces visible homelessness in our neighborhoods. Compare this to 105 available homes for residents earning 80% of average median income and 108 for residents earning 100% of average median income. You may be surprised to learn that:
- 63,376, or 32%of West Virginia renter households are extremely low income.
- There is a shortage of 24,297 affordable and available rental homes for extremely low-income renters.
Who are our neighbors that comprise the demographic of extremely low-income renter? In West Virginia, 29% are in the labor force; 29% have a disability; 16% are seniors; 6% are enrolled in higher education; and 4% are single care givers to a family member requiring their help to survive. In the Mountain State, 65% of residents living in extremely low-income households are severely cost-burdened. Our experience tells us that many residents are spending more than 75% of household income on rent and utilities. This does not leave money for food, school supplies and health care, let alone recreational opportunities.
The housing crisis is a crisis of the absence of a living wage. We know that in West Virginia fair market value for a two-bedroom apartment is $778. For a family to afford this and pay utilities — without paying more than 30% of income on housing related costs — a household must earn $2,595 per month or $31,135 annually. This translates into an hourly wage of $14.97.
Now consider that the minimum wage of $8.75 per hour is much more common than $15 per hour. One must work 68 hours per week at minimum wage to afford a two-bedroom rental home. This equates to 1.7 full-time jobs. This does not leave much room or money to cultivate quality of life issues that enrich our lives and our communities.
The most expensive areas to live are Martinsburg with a housing wage of $18.29 per hour; Putnam County with a housing wage of $17.60 per hour; Jefferson County with a housing wage of $17.29 per hour; and Morgantown with a housing wage of $16.92 per hour.
It is true that homelessness in West Virginia has been on the decline — at a faster rate on average than anywhere in the nation — for several years. However, the pandemic has exposed and exacerbated the fragile state of the minimum wage economy and households trying to hold it together for their children and families.
Covenant House remains committed to preventing homelessness; we are dedicated to developing a stronger, safer, and more productive society in which more people can contribute and participate.